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NYPD probing stabbing of Jewish man in Diamond District as hate crime

The victim was a “Chabad Jew, just walking down the street in the heart of Manhattan,” according to StopAntisemitism.

Rikki Zagelbaum
Crime scene police tape
Crime scene tape during a Sept. 25, 2019, mass-casualty exercise at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Va. Credit: FBI.
(Oct. 22, 2026 / JNS)

The New York City Police Department is probing the stabbing of a 26-year-old man in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday as a potential hate crime, the NYPD told JNS.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 6 p.m. near West 47th Street and Fifth Avenue, in Manhattan’s Diamond District. An unidentified assailant approached the victim and stabbed him in the back with an “unknown sharp object,” the NYPD said.

The victim was a “Chabad Jew, just walking down the street in the heart of Manhattan,” StopAntisemitism stated.

Surveillance footage that JNS viewed appeared to show the attacker approaching the victim, who was visibly Jewish, from behind, before stabbing him and fleeing the scene.

The suspect is believed to be a white woman in her 30s, about 5-foot-9 and wearing blue jeans and white sneakers, with a dark sweater tied around her waist, COLlive reported.

She reportedly fled west toward Sixth Avenue.

Manhattan Shomrim, a Jewish volunteer safety patrol, appealed to anyone who witnessed the attack or has surveillance, dashboard-camera or cellphone footage to contact authorities.

The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, the NYPD told JNS.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, it said.

Hate Crimes
Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum is reporter at JNS based in New York City and in Israel.
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