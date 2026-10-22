NYPD probing stabbing of Jewish man in Diamond District as hate crime

The New York City Police Department is probing the stabbing of a 26-year-old man in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday as a potential hate crime, the NYPD told JNS.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 6 p.m. near West 47th Street and Fifth Avenue, in Manhattan’s Diamond District. An unidentified assailant approached the victim and stabbed him in the back with an “unknown sharp object,” the NYPD said.

The victim was a “Chabad Jew, just walking down the street in the heart of Manhattan,” StopAntisemitism stated.

Surveillance footage that JNS viewed appeared to show the attacker approaching the victim, who was visibly Jewish, from behind, before stabbing him and fleeing the scene.

The suspect is believed to be a white woman in her 30s, about 5-foot-9 and wearing blue jeans and white sneakers, with a dark sweater tied around her waist, COLlive reported.

She reportedly fled west toward Sixth Avenue.

Manhattan Shomrim, a Jewish volunteer safety patrol, appealed to anyone who witnessed the attack or has surveillance, dashboard-camera or cellphone footage to contact authorities.

The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, the NYPD told JNS.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, it said.