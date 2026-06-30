More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Puerto Rico man charged with threatening mass violence against Jews, LGBTQ community

Robinson De La Cruz Hilario told authorities that his posts praising Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen and depicting a firearm and imagery associated with neo-Nazi groups were intended to instill fear.

Gavel
A gavel in front of a screen displaying the U.S. flag. Credit: Sergei Tokmakov/Pixabay.
(June 30, 2026 / JNS)

Robinson De La Cruz Hilario, a Puerto Rico man charged with making online threats of mass violence and receiving child sexual abuse material, admitted to federal investigators that he made threatening social media posts targeting both the LGBTQ and Jewish communities, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court.

The FBI announced on Friday that De La Cruz was arrested following an investigation that allegedly uncovered “repeated online threats of mass violence targeting the LGBTQ community, as well as the receipt and possession of illegal child exploitation material.”

According to the affidavit, the FBI’s San Juan Field Office received a tip in February that De La Cruz was planning a “mass shooting event” and had shared a “tactical” map of a gay-friendly bar in the San Juan metropolitan area. Investigators also identified numerous public social media posts praising Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people in the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., before being killed by police. During the attack, Mateen pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The complaint also alleges that on June 8, De La Cruz posted images of patches, some associated with neo-Nazi groups, alongside messages including, “Let’s burn the LGBTQ community to the ground hunting season is on” and “Let’s kill every single person in the LGBTQ community in Puerto Rico.”

Federal authorities said De La Cruz posted a selfie holding “a Glock handgun.” During an interview, he admitted to operating the social media accounts and making “posts that were targeted towards the LGBTQ community and the Jewish community.” He acknowledged that some of his posts constituted threats, stating that “he had no intention of carrying it out” and that he wanted his social media posts to instill fear.

Legal Affairs
EXPLORE JNS
Itay Epshtain, special advisor on international law and humanitarian principles of the Norwegian Refugee Council, briefs the U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, June 29, 2026. Credit: Loey Felipe/UN Photo.
World News
European members of UN Security Council warn businesses building Jewish communities
Speaking on behalf of the E5, the French envoy to the global body said that those bidding for construction contracts in Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem risk “legal and reputational consequences.”
June 30, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Two wedding rings on a wooden table. Credit: Jairus Abiasen/Pexels.
U.S. News
Los Angeles teacher says she married Gazan man to help him obtain US citizenship
“I have a passport that I was just born with,” Laura Pinho said during a CodePink webinar. “How can I live in this world if I don’t make every effort to equalize the playing field in whatever way that I can?
June 30, 2026
Democrats Party Chairman Yair Golan leads a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, June 29, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
The Democrats’ Yair Golan disavows candidate’s remarks about fallen Religious Zionist troops
Secular activist Naor Narkis’s suggestion that Religious Zionist soldiers’ casualty rates might not be so high were they to do “full military service” was “unnecessary,” said Golan.
June 30, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
Palestinians in Khan Yunis prepare to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment through the Rafah border crossing to Egypt, Feb. 9, 2026. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
COGAT: Hamas detained sick Gazans after Israel approved exit from Strip
“Hamas’s actions are time and again ignored by human rights organizations,” the Defense Ministry unit said.
June 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Talal Jaber Mohammad Abd al-Aal, an Islamic Jihad terrorist who infiltrated Israel during the Oct. 7 attacks and helped hold hostages in Gaza, is shown in this undated image released June 30, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF kills Islamic Jihad terrorist tied to Oct. 7
Israeli forces eliminated Talal Jaber Mohammad Abd al-Aal, who infiltrated Israel and helped hold hostages.
June 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Boston. Credit: Nick Allen via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Jewish woman alleges Boston Medical Center retaliated after she reported colleague’s anti-Israel desk displays
“She complained about that kind of retaliation and ostracization, and that persisted throughout the rest of her internship there,” Rebecca Harris, of the Brandeis Center, told JNS.
June 30, 2026
Aaron Bandler
JNS TV / Think Twice
Col. Richard Kemp: UK is heading for civil war ... and Iran is part of the reason
June 29, 2026 02:50 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Gadi Taub. Crfedit: Courtesy.
Column
Haaretz’s ideological mission: Dismantling the Jewish state
Gadi Taub
Column
The Shin Bet has no business marking ‘Pride Month’
Ruthie Blum