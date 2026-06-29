RJC chair Norm Coleman picked for Defense Policy Board

Norm Coleman, national chair of the Republican Jewish Coalition, is among 15 new appointees to the Defense Policy Board, a panel that advises the U.S. defense secretary and other senior Pentagon officials.

A former U.S. senator, Coleman will serve as vice chair of the advisory committee, which offers independent advice and recommendations on a wide range of issues to the senior defense officials.

He plans to remain in his RJC role as well, a spokesman for the coalition told JNS.

Matt Brooks, CEO of the coalition, said that the RJC applauds Coleman’s appointment “enthusiastically.”

“There is no one more qualified to help guide America’s strategic posture at this critical moment,” the RJC said. It added that Coleman “will bring his trusted judgment, decades of policy leadership and unwavering commitment to American security to this important work.”

Pete Hegseth, the U.S. defense secretary, made the selections. Coleman helped guide Hegseth through a rocky Senate confirmation process.

By policy, the board members are supposed to “have distinguished backgrounds in defense and national security affairs.”

Coleman served as senator for Minnesota from 2003 to 2009 and was the last Republican elected by the North Star State in the upper house of Congress.

He sat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, chairing the Western Hemisphere subcommittee and serving as ranking member of the Near East subcommittee, with purview over the Middle East.

Last April, Hegseth purged the members of the panel. The Pentagon reconstituted the board last August.

Like Coleman, Hegseth has Minnesota ties.

Then a nominee, Hegseth was sputtering in the Senate until Coleman advised him to deliver a fiery message to the press in the halls of the Capitol, stating that he had no plans to withdraw.

He was later confirmed with a tie-breaking vote from U.S. Vice President JD Vance.