How American media cheerlead for Iran while betraying the US war effort

New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman recently remarked, “I really want to see Iran defeated,” but “I really don’t want to see Bibi Netanyahu or Donald Trump politically strengthened by this war because they are two awful human beings. And so I really find myself torn.”

Mainstream media, including Friedman, oppose U.S. President Donald Trump (and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) so much that they’re willing to discredit the U.S. war effort against Iran, effectively cheerleading for the Islamic Republic just to harm the president. No wonder American legacy media parrot seven main lies about the war, designed to turn the public against Trump and, often, also Israel.

Seven lies that media outlets tell:



The economic cost is too high/unreasonable.

Trump has failed to reach a diplomatic solution.

The war poses risks to American troops or danger of a “forever” war.

The war is unjustified (a “war of choice”); and lacks clear goals/strategies.

It’s unlikely that this war makes America or the world safer.

Israel (or Netanyahu) dragged the United States into the war.

The United States is “stuck” in or is “losing” the war.

Although none of these lies stands up to factual scrutiny, together they’ve proven effective at turning Americans against Trump and the Iran war. Indeed, polls indicate that many Americans believe their lies. In short, the media’s strategy for covering the Iran war is that of “activist advocacy.” Rather than reporting the facts, the media work to defeat America’s elected government—and America itself.

Lie #1: The war with Iran is too costly.

• Our Vacations. Our Food. Our Mortgages. The Iran War Will Change Our Lives” — The New York Times, April 7, 2026

• “White House Fields Warnings About Iran War’s Economic Hit” — The Wall Street Journal, April 12, 2026

Experts estimate the average American consumer will pay an extra $500 to $1,500 per year because of the war. Estimates also show that the average consumer could pay an extra $5,000 to $10,000 per year if the United States had to confront a nuclear Iran.

The bottom line: The cost of the current war to American consumers pales in comparison to what consumers would pay if the United States had to confront a nuclear-armed Iran.

Lie #2: Trump fails to achieve a diplomatic solution.

• “U.S. Appears Cold to Iranian Proposal to End the War Without a Nuclear Deal” — Associated Press via NewsNation, April 28, 2026

• “Iran War and Strait of Hormuz Stuck in Limbo as Trump Mulls Latest Iranian Offer” — CBS News, April 29, 2026

Trump has relentlessly tried to achieve a diplomatic solution with Iran, but talks have failed because of Tehran’s refusal to make concessions on nuclear enrichment and regional behavior. Only when diplomacy failed did Trump act militarily. He then agreed to a ceasefire last month, giving diplomacy yet another chance, but so far, Iran still refuses to negotiate a fair deal that would end its nuclear threat.

Lie #3: The war was unnecessary and lacked clear goals.

• “President Trump’s War of Choice with Iran Has Paid Little Attention to Past Mistakes” — The New York Times, April 24, 2026

• “Trump’s Blurry Vision of Victory in Iran” — Axios, April 1, 2026

The war was indeed necessary. Iran was just days or weeks from nuclear breakout, with enough material to build multiple nuclear weapons. The Trump administration set clear, attainable goals: Destroy Iran’s ballistic-missile arsenal and production facilities; annihilate the Iranian navy and associated infrastructure; degrade and sever support for terrorist proxies; and ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon by striking enrichment sites, weaponization research facilities and related infrastructure.

Lie #4: The war unduly risks U.S. personnel and prolonged conflict.

• “The Death of Three U.S. Service Members in the First 24 Hours Puts Trump’s Anti-War Promises to the Test” — Axios, March 2, 2026

• “Is the U.S. Repeating the Mistakes That Led to Forever Wars?” — The Wall Street Journal op-ed, March 25, 2026

Actually, Washington has managed to achieve its war goals within just six weeks and with only 13 U.S. personnel killed, avoiding prolonged conflict and heavy casualties.

Lie #5: The war hasn’t made America or the rest of the world safer.

• “The Iran War Is Making America Less Safe” — Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, March 26, 2026

• “Has the War Against Iran Made the World Safer? Expert Weighs In” [Answer: “Not really!”] — Forbes, April 15, 2026

Iran’s belligerent behavior—being the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism, attacking international shipping, building nuclear weapons—threatened the United States and the world at large. Both are safer now that Iran’s most dangerous war-making capabilities have been largely eliminated, including its nuclear infrastructure, missile and drone capabilities, and naval forces.

Lie #6: Israel forced the United States into war with Iran.

• “Trump Approved Iran Operation After Netanyahu Argued Joint Killing of Khamenei, Sources Say” — Reuters, March 23, 2026

• “Push from Israel Helped Move Trump to Attack Iran”— The Washington Post, Feb. 28, 2026

Trump’s decision was consistent with American interests, his strategy of “peace through strength,” and his vow that “Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.” Moreover, he has repeatedly disputed any suggestion that Israel forced his hand.

Lie #7: Trump leaves the United States stuck in a war that America is losing.

• “Trump aides leak fears of toxic stalemate” — The Daily Beast, April 28, 2026

• “Trump is losing the war in Iran” — The Washington Post, March 30, 2026

This lie is refuted by the war’s rapid timeline, decisive degradation of Iranian military capabilities, achievement of core U.S. objectives within weeks, transition to a ceasefire phase with ongoing leverage via naval blockade, low U.S. casualties relative to effects inflicted and Iran’s weakened strategic position.

Mainstream media work consistently to defeat Trump at any cost, even if it means cheerleading for a regime bent on America’s destruction. It has peddled lies designed to turn Americans against Trump and the U.S. war effort at the expense of what Americans deserve from the press—unbiased, fact-based journalism.

Originally published by Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME).