Trump admin revokes visa of former Iraqi finance minister after being placed on terror watchlist

The Trump administration has revoked the U.S. visa of former Iraqi Finance Minister Taif Sami Mohammed Al Shakarchi after she was placed on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database, the U.S. State Department announced on Aug. 28.

In 2022, Al Shakarchi received the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award from then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken and then-first lady Jill Biden. The award honors women who demonstrate “exceptional courage, strength and leadership” in advancing causes including peace, justice, human rights and the empowerment of women and girls.

At the time, Al Shakarchi was Iraq’s deputy finance minister and director general of the Budget Department. She became finance minister later that year and held the position until July 2026.

Dylan Johnson, assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, stated on Friday that Al Shakarchi’s visa was revoked after she was placed on the FBI’s terror watchlist. He did not provide details about why she was added to the list, but said she is no longer in the United States.

Johnson said that “suspected terrorists will never be allowed to remain in the United States” under U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.