Tila Falic Levy: ‘Education is the antidote to antisemitism’

In this episode, Tina Falic Levy speaks about rising antisemitism in the United States, the responsibility of Jewish communities to educate the next generation and her recent presidential appointment to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum board.

Falic Levy, whose grandmother survived the Holocaust, reflects on the importance of preserving survivor testimony, strengthening Jewish identity and ensuring that children understand their heritage before they face anti-Israel hostility on campus. She argues that education, accountability and community investment are essential tools in the fight against hate.

The conversation also covers Jewish life in Florida, the growing need for affordable Jewish education, school-choice programs, donor transparency and why more students should consider studying in Israel.