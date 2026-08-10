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Pesach Benson and Brett Goodman/TPS-IL

Stolen sheep recovered from the Palestinian village of Jiljilya are taken back to the nearby Tzur Levavi farm on May 13, 2026. Photo by TPS-IL.
Israel News
Special Report: UN data counts Palestinian terror as ‘settler violence’
OCHA defines settler-related violence as incidents involving violence, intimidation or property damage carried out by “settlers” or against “settlers,” as well as incidents involving other Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria.
Aug. 10, 2026
Pesach Benson and Brett Goodman/TPS-IL