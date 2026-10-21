Tulane student groups to host talk accusing Israel of disease ‘weaponization’ in Gaza

Two recognized student organizations at Tulane University plan to host an Oct. 22 event on campus titled “Israel’s weaponization of infectious diseases in Gaza,” featuring Dr. Salman Khan, a Columbia University assistant professor of medicine.

The Palestine Solidarity Coalition and the Minority Association of Pre-Med Students are organizing the event, scheduled for Lake Theater on Tulane’s campus in New Orleans. According to the university’s event listing, Khan will speak virtually about his experience working as an infectious disease physician in Gaza.

Khan traveled to Gaza on a three-week medical mission in February and March 2026, according to Tulane’s event listing.

“Come gain insights on what it’s like to practice medicine during an active genocide and how intentional weaponization of healthcare perpetuates within a region from the perspective of infectious diseases,” the organizers wrote.

In a May 2026 article, Khan accused Israel of “weaponizing infectious diseases in Gaza.” In the article, he wrote that he observed tent camps that were “an ideal breeding ground for rodents,” which spread disease. (JNS sought comment from Tulane and Columbia.)

He also blamed Israel for Gazan doctors prescribing the wrong antibiotics to patients and for Gazan grocery stores stocking “overpriced junk food.”

Khan also criticized the quality of antibiotics prescribed by Gazan doctors and the availability of what he called “overpriced junk food” in Gaza’s grocery stores. He accused Israel of keeping Gaza “at the brink of starvation” even before Oct. 7, arguing that the resulting malnutrition weakened immune systems and left children more susceptible to infection.

Eveline Shekhman, CEO of the American Jewish Medical Association, told JNS that “it is unacceptable for Tulane University to lend its name and academic credibility to an event that presents an outrageous, unproven accusation against Israel as established fact.”

“Future physicians should be trained to follow evidence, not perpetuate inflammatory allegations that echo centuries-old antisemitic tropes about Jews poisoning people and spreading disease,” Shekhman said.

“Tulane has a responsibility to uphold its academic standards and foster an environment where Jewish and Israeli students pursuing careers in medicine feel welcome and respected,” she told JNS.

The U.S. Department of Education opened an investigation of Tulane over alleged Jew-hatred in December 2023. In March 2025, the department warned universities under investigation, including Tulane, that they could face enforcement action if they failed to meet their civil rights obligations.

Columbia agreed on July 23, 2025, to pay $200 million to resolve federal discrimination investigations. It separately agreed to a $21 million settlement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission addressing alleged antisemitic harassment of employees, without admitting liability.