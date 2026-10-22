US envoy meets Syrian president in Damascus for regional talks
U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Damascus on Wednesday to discuss regional stability.
Barrack described the meeting at the People’s Palace as productive, saying Syria plays a “pivotal role in securing lasting peace.” He said aligning shared interests would help advance U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision for a secure and prosperous Middle East.
The meeting came a day after Barrack called for an end to Israeli military operations in Syria. Asked at a security forum in Qatar whether Washington should press Israel to halt the strikes, he said, “It’s time to stop it,” while expressing uncertainty about whether the United States should intervene.
Productive meeting today with President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani on our joint efforts to advance regional stability. Syria plays a pivotal role in securing lasting peace—its destiny touches every face of the Middle East’s Rubik’s Cube. Aligning… https://t.co/KfrJTcpDeQ— Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) October 21, 2026