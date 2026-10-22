US envoy meets Syrian president in Damascus for regional talks

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Damascus on Wednesday to discuss regional stability.

Barrack described the meeting at the People’s Palace as productive, saying Syria plays a “pivotal role in securing lasting peace.” He said aligning shared interests would help advance U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision for a secure and prosperous Middle East.

The meeting came a day after Barrack called for an end to Israeli military operations in Syria. Asked at a security forum in Qatar whether Washington should press Israel to halt the strikes, he said, “It’s time to stop it,” while expressing uncertainty about whether the United States should intervene.