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Syria

IDF
Israel News
WATCH: Druze Israeli soldiers sing in Syrian snow
“A rare, candid moment you don’t see every day,” wrote Israel’s embassy in Washington.
Dec. 14, 2025
JNS Staff
Rubio Sa'ar
U.S. News
Sa’ar offers condolences after ISIS attack in Syria
The Jewish state “stands shoulder to shoulder with the United States, its closest ally,” said the Israeli FM.
Dec. 14, 2025
JNS Staff
Amichai Chikli
Israel News
Chikli: War with Syria is ‘inevitable’
There is “zero difference in ideology” between slain Hamas terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, said the Israeli Cabinet minister.
Dec. 10, 2025
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks at a site where a missile fired by Iran hit in Holon, June 19, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Katz: IDF soldiers should remain in Syria
“Our role is to defend the citizens of Israel against every threat—and that is what we will do,” said the Israeli defense minister.
Dec. 10, 2025
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Israel Border With Syria
Israel News
IDF launches drill along northern border
“There will be active and noticeable movement of security forces and vehicles in the area,” the Israeli military said.
Dec. 7, 2025
JNS Staff
Brad Cooper, Ahmed al-Sharaa
U.S. News
US praises Syria for foiling Hezbollah arms smuggling
“The U.S. and our regional partners have a shared interest in ensuring the disarmament of Hezbollah,” said CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper.
Dec. 6, 2025
Netanyahu, Syria Buffer Zone
Israel News
Southern Syria on verge of becoming new front against Israel
Terrorist groups are establishing themselves in the area, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Houthi-affiliated elements, ISIS and Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya.
Dec. 4, 2025
Yoni Ben Menachem
Danny Danon
World News
‘We will cooperate with the United Nations,’ says Danon, as UNSC envoys visit Lebanon, Syria
The delegation aims “to listen and learn, and to evaluate the leadership, especially in Syria,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon told JNS.
Dec. 4, 2025
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, where Israeli troops wounded in the Nov. 27-28 clashes in Syria are hospitalized, Dec. 2, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel open to Syria deal but will protect northern communities
“After October 7th, we are determined to defend our communities along our borders,” the Israeli premier vowed.
Dec. 2, 2025
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to the White House in Washington on Nov. 10, 2025. Source: @SyPresidency/X.
Israel News
Trump strengthens ties with Syria, urges Israel not to interfere
Trump hinted at rising tensions between Jerusalem and Damascus, writing that “it is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria.”
Dec. 2, 2025
Dudi Kogan
IDF in Syria
Israel News
Bullet that penetrated heart of IDF soldier in Syria may stay in place
“We must make sure that there is no threat of potential invasion along our borders,” Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz told JNS.
Dec. 1, 2025
JNS Staff, Amelie Botbol
Israel Defense Forces OC Northern Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo during a visit to the Lebanese border, November 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF general says Syria clashes show need for ongoing counter-terror raids in security zone
“We cannot wait for the enemy to attack, we must be proactive,” said OC Northern Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo.
Dec. 1, 2025
JNS Staff
OPINION
Sally Obeid
Opinion
Syria’s legitimacy crisis: A new regional threat taking shape along Israel’s northern front
Sally Obeid
Kamal Alam
Opinion
How a few American rabbis are making Syria great again
Kamal Alam
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
The unflinching reality facing Jewish opponents of Zionism
Ben Cohen
Kamal Alam
Opinion
Yom Kippur deadly attack in England was long in the making
Kamal Alam
Mitchell Bard
Featured Columnist
Unexpected consequences in Syria
Mitchell Bard
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Israel faces seven fronts and a Europe that rewards Hamas
Fiamma Nirenstein
Kobi Michael
Opinion
Israel is at a strategic crossroads in Syria. What’s next?
Kobi Michael, Noa Lazimi