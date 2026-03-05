Syria
“A rare, candid moment you don’t see every day,” wrote Israel’s embassy in Washington.
The Jewish state “stands shoulder to shoulder with the United States, its closest ally,” said the Israeli FM.
There is “zero difference in ideology” between slain Hamas terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, said the Israeli Cabinet minister.
“Our role is to defend the citizens of Israel against every threat—and that is what we will do,” said the Israeli defense minister.
“There will be active and noticeable movement of security forces and vehicles in the area,” the Israeli military said.
“The U.S. and our regional partners have a shared interest in ensuring the disarmament of Hezbollah,” said CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper.
Terrorist groups are establishing themselves in the area, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Houthi-affiliated elements, ISIS and Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya.
The delegation aims “to listen and learn, and to evaluate the leadership, especially in Syria,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon told JNS.
“After October 7th, we are determined to defend our communities along our borders,” the Israeli premier vowed.
Trump hinted at rising tensions between Jerusalem and Damascus, writing that “it is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria.”
“We must make sure that there is no threat of potential invasion along our borders,” Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz told JNS.
“We cannot wait for the enemy to attack, we must be proactive,” said OC Northern Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo.
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