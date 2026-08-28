More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Former Iowa Jewish community center to become housing for chronically homeless

A $1 million grant will help convert the former Sioux City Jewish Community Center into 24 apartments with on-site case management and supportive services.

Sioux City, Iowa, taken from across the Missouri River in South Sioux City, Neb. Credit: WeaponizingArchitecture via Wikimedia Commons.
Sioux City, Iowa, taken from across the Missouri River in South Sioux City, Neb. Credit: WeaponizingArchitecture via Wikimedia Commons.
(Aug. 28, 2026 / JNS)

Sioux City, Iowa, has received a $1 million grant to convert a former Jewish Community Center into permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The Missouri River Historical Development awarded the grant on Aug. 27 through its 2026 Economic Development Match Grant Program. It will support the $6.56 million Star Apartments project at 525 14th St., which will rehabilitate the building into 24 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Residents will have access to on-site case management and other supportive services designed to help people experiencing chronic homelessness and other significant barriers achieve long-term housing stability, the city said.

The need for additional housing is significant. In 2025, Sioux City’s Coordinated Entry system recorded 1,054 individuals across 755 households seeking housing assistance, including 246 people identified as chronically homeless and 655 who reported having a disability. The city recorded only 70 referrals to housing programs during the year.

“There’s about, on any given day, about 70 people that we know of out there that are currently experiencing homelessness, that also have a disability,” Jill Wanderscheid, Sioux City’s neighborhood services manager, told the local NBC affiliate. “They’ve been chronically homeless and don’t have a place to go.”

The city owns the property and has already invested in securing the building, installing lighting and completing conceptual design work. It is pursuing additional state and federal funding to complete the project.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with completion anticipated in 2028.

Jewish Organizations
EXPLORE JNS
Maimonides
U.S. News
Public NYC hospital system merger with Maimonides takes power away from Orthodox Jews, rabbis warn
“Administrations come and go,” Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, of Agudah, told JNS. “What’s to say a future administration or future Health & Hospitals won’t say, ‘We’ll do it differently?’”
August 28, 2026 02:42 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Ville Tavio Finland
World News
Israel lauds Finland’s decision to end UNRWA funding, invites other nations to join, Danon says
“For years, UNRWA schools have incited violence against Israel, UNRWA employees actively participated in the Oct. 7 massacre and throughout the war, terrorists carried out attacks against Israelis from UNRWA facilities,” the Israeli envoy told JNS.
August 28, 2026 11:57 AM
Rebecca Szlechter, Mike Wagenheim
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa arrives for an E.U. Summit in the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium, on June 18, 2026. Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.
World News
‘Incessant, disproportionate': Slovenia defends blocking EU statement on Israel’s E1 project
The intervention by once-hostile Ljubljana prevented a joint condemnation of Israeli construction east of Jerusalem, according to “EUobserver.”
Aug. 27, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Rabbi Shmuel Silber
U.S. News
Orthodox Union announces Rabbi Shmuel Silber, of Baltimore, as new executive vice president, Rabbi Josh Joseph to be umbrella group’s CEO
“I know that the only way that I can have some measure of success is with God’s blessing, providence, direction and wisdom,” the rabbi, of Suburban Orthodox Toras Chaim in Baltimore, told JNS.
Aug. 26, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Breaking News
08:05
Former Gaza hostage Elkana Bohbot welcomes baby daughter
07:35
Jerusalem musician, terror attack survivor Pesach Krishevsky dies at 90
07:05
Iran signals interest in renewed US talks
06:44
Ofer Ayubi named deputy mayor of Jerusalem
06:08
IsraAID deploys emergency team to flood-hit Nepal
04:17
Two Israelis indicted over ISIS-linked attack plots
03:50
Herzog conveys condolences following death of Norway’s King Harald V
03:20
IDF kills two Hamas commanders in Gaza
02:50
IDF slays Hamas terrorist who held three Israelis hostage
02:20
Over 50,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
01:51
CENTCOM: Strait of Hormuz shipping lanes cleared of Iranian mines
18:15
Ossoff denounces Hasan Piker’s remarks suggesting American Jews could face violence for supporting Israel
17:57
‘Don’t any reporter ask me again about Hasan Piker,’ Michigan Dem congresswoman says
17:05
Trump admin considers re-establishing naval ‘prize courts’ for seized Iranian ships
16:49
Federal judge orders suspect in Mississippi synagogue arson to undergo psychiatric evaluation
16:25
Judge sets 2028 trial date for 9/11 ‘mastermind’ Khalid Shaikh Mohammad
14:36
Board of Peace envoy presses Hamas to disarm, urges Israeli restraint in Gaza
10:55
Hapoel Be’er Sheva falls short of Champions League qualification
10:48
2026 turning into banner year for immigration to Israel
10:47
Iran spends billions for terror while people struggle, Bessent
10:45
Danon berates UN for ‘hypocrisy,’ as Trump highlights agency’s Oct. 7 links
10:08
Iran’s economic situation ‘devastating,’ White House says
10:05
Israel points to UNICEF data as proof Gazan food supplies plentiful
09:44
Netanyahu, Katz: No directive to open Erez Crossing with Gaza for goods
09:22
Israeli envoy lauds German state’s plan to combat antisemitism
08:43
CIJA slams ‘CBC’ over 9/11 terrorist attack guidance
08:23
Eisenkot rejects E1 building tenders, drawing sharp rebuke from Smotrich
08:03
Israel braces for rare August rainstorm
07:48
IDF strikes in Lebanon after Hezbollah truce violation
07:43
Qatari PM meets Araghchi in Tehran for mediation talks
07:42
NCAG, Palestinian private sector agree on joint body for Gaza recovery
07:22
PA schools celebrated after Oct. 7 massacre, report shows
07:02
Hezbollah launches two explosive drones at IDF troops
06:55
Slovenian PM defends blocking EU condemnation of Israel
06:31
Israel Border Police launches nationwide emergency drill
06:11
Israeli teachers rank near bottom of developed countries in skills, study finds
05:52
Syrian president makes first international Visa transaction in Damascus
05:51
Pezeshkian proposes non-aggression pact among Islamic countries
05:32
Israeli Foreign Ministry urges caution in Nepal after deadly floods
05:12
US State Department urges countries to protect Jews during High Holidays
05:06
IDF chief raises alert level in Judea and Samaria ahead of holidays
04:55
Freed hostage: Hamas captors laughed and ate cake as I starved
04:35
US antisemitism envoy: Jews have ‘a friend’ in new Colombian president
04:11
Palestinian man in Louisiana pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearms
04:06
IDF slays Sinwar’s bodyguard in Gaza strike
03:51
Judge sets 2028 trial for accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
03:36
Sa’ar: Israel stands with Nepal after deadly floods
03:31
Zelenskyy welcomes stronger Israel-Ukraine ties after Netanyahu message
03:10
Israeli team assisting Colombia’s earthquake victims returns
02:49
Israel welcomes US terror sanctions on Palestine Action, Masar Badil
More Updates
JNS TV
US Navy Iran blockade Hormuz
JNS TV / Straight Up
Iran is losing its grip on the Strait of Hormuz
August 28, 2026 04:35 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Jewish Democrats must fight the DSA, not tolerate it
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
Britain’s moral depravity
Melanie Phillips