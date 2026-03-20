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US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams

“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.

Mar. 20, 2026

US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams

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US Treasury Department
The U.S. Treasury Department on July 16, 2025. Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.

The federal government announced on Friday that it is sanctioning what it said is a global network that supports Hezbollah’s financial operations.

“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary. “Its proxies, such as Hezbollah, carry out Tehran’s mission to sow chaos and destruction beyond its borders.”

Tommy Pigott, principal deputy spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, said Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel demonstrate “that it prioritizes the pursuit of terrorism on behalf of the Iranian regime over the peace and safety of the Lebanese people.”

The new measures focus on a Lebanon-based system that officials say uses commercial ventures and illicit oil trading to raise funds for the Iran-backed terrorist organization.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury said the network relies on front companies to move money and shield its activities to “generate millions of dollars.”

The federal government designated 16 people and entities led by Alaa Hassan Hamieh, whom it described as a “Hezbollah financier and former public investment official.”

The State Department said the network lets Hezbollah evade existing sanctions and maintain a steady income, often with support from Iran. Under the new sanctions, any U.S.-based assets are frozen.

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