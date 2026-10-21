Canadian Christian College honors Israeli for faith-based diplomacy

A Canadian Christian college on Monday conferred an honorary law degree on an Israeli activist who champions faith-based diplomacy worldwide.

The move comes as Canada is experiencing record-high levels of antisemitism, including at universities, triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, and at a time of heightened security at Jewish institutions in the country around the third anniversary of the massacre.

Canada Christian College, a small private evangelical college in Whitby, Ontario, honored Josh Reinstein, president of the Washington, D.C.-based Israel Allied Foundation, for his work over two decades to strengthen the bonds between Christians and Jews.

The recognition marks the first time the Christian college has honored an Israeli, highlighting how faith-based diplomacy is increasingly connecting leaders across different political and religious backgrounds worldwide.

Founded nearly two decades ago by the late Israeli minister Benny Elon, the faith-based advocacy group has grown into an increasingly influential network of nearly 70 parliamentary groups worldwide, encompassing about 1,700 legislators.

“This recognition is a testament to the power of faith-based diplomacy, and it strengthens our resolve to continue building an unbreakable alliance between the people of Israel and their Christians allies across the globe,” Reinstein said.