Dutch broadcaster again boycotts Eurovision over Israel

The Dutch public broadcaster that this year withdrew the Netherlands from the Eurovision Song Contest over Israel’s participation said on Sunday that it would not handle the Netherlands’ entry in 2027 either, for the same reason.

AVROTROS, one of 13 public broadcasters in the Netherlands, cited as its reason how “one participating country is still engaged in a large-scale military action.” Ukraine, Russia and Azerbaijan are also involved in military campaigns, but according to NOS, another public broadcaster, AVROTROS’s statement concerns Israel.

NPO, the umbrella organization of all Dutch public broadcasters, could tap another broadcaster to organize the Dutch entry, but according to a statement will only “consider the situation.”

The Netherlands was one of five countries that pulled out of the Eurovision this year, along with Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and Iceland.

Israeli singer Noam Bettan won second place at the Grand Final in Vienna with his song “Michelle.” Bulgaria won, marking that country’s first-ever Eurovision victory.

Israel initially ranked 8th with the jury vote but strong audience support lifted its entry to second place overall.