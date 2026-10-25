Iranian FM Araghchi: End of war ‘must be on all fronts’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Tehran continues to insist in its talks with the United States that the war end on all fronts, the state-run ISNA news agency reported.

“In all our negotiations with the American side through Pakistan, Qatar or other friends, we have emphasized that the end of this war must be on all fronts,” Araghchi said at the opening of a museum in Tehran.

Iran has repeatedly sought to link negotiations toward an agreement with the Trump administration to a halt in Israeli military operations against its terrorist proxies in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

“All issues in the region are intertwined,” Araghchi said. “One cannot have war and conflict in one corner of the region and expect peace and tranquility in another.”

He called the recent war a “turning point in the history of the region” and claimed Israel is “the sole factor of instability and warmongering” in the Middle East.

Tehran’s top diplomat also called for the presence of foreign forces in the region to be “reduced to zero.”