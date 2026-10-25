Top Iranian lawmaker threatens to make Israel ‘uninhabitable’

A senior Iranian lawmaker threatened on Saturday night that Israel could be made “uninhabitable” in less than an hour.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, posted the threat on X in English, Hebrew and Persian.

“A single miscalculation is all it takes: the ‘occupied lands’ rendered uninhabitable in under an hour,” he wrote in English.

The Hebrew and Persian versions of Azizi’s post tied the threat to “any action against our national security and interests.”

The post included a map of critical Israeli infrastructure and marked desalination plants, power plants, oil refineries and fuel storage facilities.

The map also marked bridges and interchanges in Haifa, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as well as the Eilat-Ashkelon oil pipeline.