More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

US-Iran deal ‘closer than ever before,’ Pakistani PM says

However, an Iranian official said the chances of a memorandum being signed in the next 24 hours are slim.

JNS Staff
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People on May 25, 2026 in Beijing, China. Photo by Tingshu Wang - Pool/Getty Images.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 25, 2026. Photo by Tingshu Wang/POOL via Getty Images.
(Jun. 13, 2026 / JNS)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Saturday that the U.S. and Iran are “closer to a peace deal than ever before,” with the finalization of the memorandum of understanding expected in the next 24 hours.

Shehbaz added that Islamabad is “preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately thereafter, followed by technical level talks next week.”

The prime minister’s post was shared by U.S. President Donald Trump on Truth Social, without commenting on its content.

An agreement between Washington and Tehran has been in the works for several weeks, despite the resumption of skirmishes earlier in the week.

However, previous statements by officials that an agreement to end the conflict was imminent turned out to be premature.

In a statement apparently responding to Shehbaz’s comments, Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that the signing of the memorandum will not take place on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Although the sealing of the agreement in the coming days could not ⁠be ruled out, caution was needed regarding any ⁠comment on the signing date due to the ⁠hesitation of the other side, the report cited Baghaei as adding.

Details of the memorandum have not been made public, although reports say that it lays down the framework for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with discussions on Tehran’s nuclear project to take place at a later stage of negotiations.

Vice President JD Vance denied Iranian media reports that the United States had agreed to immediately unlock billions of dollars for Iran if it signed an agreement.

“First, the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting,” he wrote. “The deal is structured to ensure that the U.S. and its allies’ concerns are prioritized, and that if the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region.”

Shehbaz likewise said there was an “incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal.”

Pakistan has served as a mediator between Iran and the United States, hosting talks in April.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran fired multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Central Command said on X.

All drones were intercepted, leaving the traffic flow through the waterway unaffected, CENTCOM added.

Netanyahu: Iran will not have nuclear weapons

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday again vowed that Iran will not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons on his watch, as Iranian media reported that Tehran will insist on its right to enrich uranium in emerging talks with the United States.

“As long as I am the prime minister of Israel, Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, adding that he and U.S. President Donald Trump “are in full agreement on this issue.”

Iran Defense and Security Asia
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz delivers a message to Hezbollah on April 2, 2026, after the Lebanese terrorist organization launched dozens of rockets into Israeli territory during the Passover seder meal. Credit: Elad Malka/Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
Jerusalem expects nuclear issue to be dealt with in Iran talks, Katz says
The IDF will not withdraw from the security zones in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and Samaria, Israel’s defense minister pledged.
June 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Weapons located and confiscated by Israeli security forces during an attempted smuggling operation in June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart weapons smuggling in Jordan Valley
Twenty-three Glock pistols, three Kalashnikov rifles, one M16 rifle and additional weapons were seized.
June 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays three terrorists, dismantles arms storage sites in Gaza
Two of the operatives were platoon commanders in the PIJ terror group and the other was a deputy company commander in Hamas.
June 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Ecadorian Foreign Minister Roberto Kury in an Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs generated graphic.
Israel News
Israel, Ecuador to launch free trade talks
The two nations agreed to hold “a bilateral political dialogue,” Israel’s FM said.
June 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Epic Fury
World News
CENTCOM: Iran launches drones at commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz
All aerial threats were downed as the waterway remains open for transit, the U.S. Central Command says.
June 13, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
‘Kurds a lever of pressure on the Iranian regime’
The Mossad reportedly funneled captured terrorist arsenals to Kurdish opposition groups as part of an initiative to destabilize the central government.
June 13, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Trump Netanyahu
Think Twice
The biggest threat to Israel’s democracy? The Supreme Court
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Yonatan Green, Ep. 226
June 11, 2026 05:30 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
Trump, the betrayer-in-chief?
Mitchell Bard
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s civilizational moment
Melanie Phillips