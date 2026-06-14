Herzog to host Somaliland president on first visit to Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to host Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi on Sunday in the first visit by a Somaliland leader to Israel.

The meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, where Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog will welcome Abdirahman and first lady Fardowsa Mohamed Roble in an official ceremony, according to the President’s Office.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold talks followed by joint statements to the media.

Somaliland Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Hagi announced last month that the Horn of Africa country will soon establish an embassy in Jerusalem.

On April 15, Israel appointed Michael Lotem, a senior diplomat, as its first-ever ambassador to the Republic of Somaliland, which has an estimated population of 6.2 million.

The diplomatic moves come after Israel became the first country to recognize the self-declared nation of Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2025. The same day, Abdirahman said that Somaliland would join the Abraham Accords.