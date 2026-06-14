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JNS TV   Straight Up

Trump’s Iran strategy may be built on ‘weaponized unpredictability’

Daniel Seaman
(Jun. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Welcome to “Straight Up,” the bold, unfiltered JNS news show hosted by former director of Israel’s Government Press Office Danny Seaman. Drawing on decades at the forefront of Israeli media and public diplomacy, Seaman delivers sharp, unapologetic analysis of the issues shaping Israel, the Middle East and the global news narrative. From dismantling myths about the Oslo Accords in the 1990s and the Abraham Accords in 2020 to exposing the Iran-Hezbollah-Hamas alliance and Western media bias against Israel, his commentary is fearless, factual and grounded in firsthand experience. His direct, authoritative voice cuts through propaganda to reveal what is driving events in the region.

Each week, “Straight Up” dives into the biggest stories in Israeli news, featuring in-depth conversations with journalists, security experts and policymakers who know the facts behind the headlines. Seaman’s no-spin approach sheds light on the moral, strategic and political challenges facing Israel—from countering terrorism and defending democracy to navigating its relationships with the United States and the Arab world. Candid, uncompromising and deeply informed, “Straight Up” is the show for viewers who want to understand Israel and the Middle East as they truly are—without filters, without fear and straight to the point.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
Daniel Seaman
Daniel Seaman Daniel Seaman
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“I wish you continued strength and vigor,” wrote the Israeli leader.
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Israel’s first airport hotel gets approval
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The biggest threat to Israel’s democracy? The Supreme Court
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Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
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