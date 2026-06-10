Israeli-born fitness pioneer Gilad Janklowicz dies at 71

Gilad Janklowicz, the Israeli-born American Jewish fitness pioneer who lived in Hawaii for decades and inspired millions around the world through his television program to embrace healthy lifestyles, died suddenly on June 9 at the age of 71.

Jewish Life Television (JLTV), the North American television network where Janklowicz anchored its morning exercise program for more than 15 years, announced his death on Wednesday, without providing details, describing him as “a beloved household name, an exceptional athlete and a cherished member of the JLTV family.”

Born in Israel on July 27, 1954, Janklowicz was an accomplished athlete from an early age and an Olympic hopeful in the decathlon. He dedicated his early years to track and field before serving as a fitness instructor in the Israel Defense Forces. He later moved to Los Angeles to study film at UCLA, combining his passion for storytelling with his commitment to health and wellness.

In 1983, he launched “Bodies in Motion,” pioneering what JLTV described as the first nationally syndicated fitness show filmed entirely on location. Set against the beaches of Hawaii, the program brought exercise into millions of homes and helped redefine televised fitness programming.

Over the following decades, Janklowicz became one of the world’s most recognizable fitness personalities through programs including “Bodies in Motion,” “Total Body Sculpt” and “Total Body Sculpt Plus,” with broadcasts reaching audiences across North America, Europe and Asia.

Lifelong love for Israel and his Jewish roots

Despite his international success, he maintained what JLTV described as a lifelong love for the Jewish state and a deep connection to his Jewish roots. Viewers also came to know his close-knit family through frequent appearances on his programs, including his mother, Ora Janklowicz, who encouraged older people to remain active and died in 2018.

Although he built an international career in the United States, Janklowicz often spoke about the formative influence of his years in Israel. In interviews, he recalled his youth as an athlete and his four years serving as an instructor in the Israeli military, crediting those experiences with instilling the discipline and values that shaped both his career and his philosophy of life.

Friends noted that he maintained close ties to Israel throughout his life, returning frequently and continuing to explore ways to connect his work with his homeland. Before his death in June 2026, he was reportedly in advanced discussions to film new fitness programs at some of Israel’s most historic sites, including Masada, reflecting what those close to him described as his enduring love for the country and its heritage.

Janklowicz’s contributions to fitness and media earned numerous honors, including induction into the National Fitness Hall of Fame and its “First in Fitness” award. In 2024, he received the Jack and Elaine LaLanne Inspirational Achievement Award in recognition of his decades of inspiring healthier lives.

“We are absolutely heartbroken,” JLTV executive vice president Brad Pomerance said in a statement.

“Gilad was a force of nature—an incredible, singular talent who built an empire out of making people feel healthy, capable and alive. But beyond the screen and the global brand, Gilad was a dear, deeply loyal friend. Losing his presence in our lives is devastating, and losing his friendship leaves a void that is truly impossible to fill,” he added.

‘Till next time, keep in motion’

His signature sign-off—“Till next time, keep in motion”—came to embody the optimistic philosophy that made him one of American television’s most enduring, resilient and recognizable fitness personalities. Janklowicz’s philosophy extended far beyond exercise routines.

“Human beings are meant to be in motion,” he wrote on his official website, describing physical activity as part of humanity’s natural state and encouraging people to strive for their own personal best rather than compete with others. “Becoming the best YOU in the world is a tremendous goal and only you can achieve it,” he wrote. “Forget about all the other competitors out there. Your job is to achieve your personal best.”

He also stressed the importance of perseverance and self-care, writing that “nothing is more important than taking care of yourself and taking care of your health” and describing fitness as a lifelong journey rather than a destination.

“I believe we all have the ability to live our lives as fit and healthy people,” he wrote. “Our bodies possess inherent wisdom about how we best can thrive in the world, culled from thousands of years of human evolution. This information is passed on from generation to generation through our genetic coding. I believe that all we have to do is tap into that inner knowledge, and then our natural abilities will propel us towards living fit and healthy lives.”

His longtime Israeli friend and colleague, Chaya Halperin, also an instructor on the show “Fitness Hour,” told Ynet on Wednesday that they were “soulmates for 40 years” and maintained daily contact.

“We stayed in touch all those years, with frequent visits—either I was in Hawaii, or he came to Israel,” she said. “The last time I spoke with him was three days ago. We always greeted each other for Shabbat, but that Saturday, he didn’t answer. I called him, and he said, ‘I just want to sleep, I’ll call you in a few minutes.’ But those minutes never came. That was it.”

To honor his memory, JLTV said it would air a 12-hour marathon tribute on June 22 featuring classic episodes of “Bodies in Motion” and “Total Body Sculpt.”

“Gilad Janklowicz was a shining light who brought strength, joy and vitality to the world,” the network said. “May his memory be a blessing.”