Qatar’s splurging $400 billion in America is merely a hint of its global ambit

There has been much ink spilled of late concerning the $400 billion that Qatar has spent, invested and injected into the United States. As excellent as the reporting has been, its perspective is narrowly parochial, limiting its observation only to America.

The threat that Qatar poses is hardly limited to the United States. Indeed, it is global.

Qatar is barely a country. Geographically, it is half the size of Israel, and with only 200,000 citizens, barely a municipality. Its actual indigenous residents are effectively a tribe beholden to their chieftains, to whom many are related by blood. Another 2 million to 3 million are overworked, abused and underpaid foreign laborers—with zero rights—who do all the work, serving their Qatari masters and overlords hand and foot.

From a purely financial and material standpoint, the Qataris want for nothing. Their wealth is staggering, and, like the Sultan of Brunei, they could easily maintain a low profile while enjoying their egregious lifestyle without drawing attention to themselves. But no, they invest billions in an array of activities that may seem utterly disconnected; burrowing into plum American universities like Harvard and Georgetown, building their own media network Al Jazeera and owning the championship French soccer franchise Paris Saint-Germain.

Yet all these have, in fact, a great deal in common. Why? Because they all have the ability to cultivate and control the minds and hearts of millions, who are easily manipulated.

I was just in Hungary, where I had a ringside view of Paris Saint-Germain’s boozed-up soccer fans, thousands of whom flooded Budapest for a three-day orgy of alcoholic hooliganism and anarchy in support of their home team. The average fan spent several thousand euros, and had to endure major transportation and accommodation challenges for a three-day junket whose centerpiece was a lackluster championship match against England’s Arsenal team.

The French mob that invaded Budapest was oblivious to the fact that their home team is comprised primarily of imported African players (even the five French citizens on the team are hardly French), and is owned entirely not by any French interests but by an Arab sheikdom.

Every one of the fans wore the team shirt with QATAR emblazoned across their chests. These are men (they were all men) who most likely are ill-disposed toward Muslims in their daily lives. Yet their minds have been hijacked through soccer fandom into a religious frenzy whereby they could literally clog an entire district of Budapest for more than 48 hours—endlessly, drunkenly singing their team’s mantra. For them, this was a religious event.

Things were even worse in Paris, with tens of thousands of unleashed louts causing fires, destruction, massive debris and even one death. More than 400 of these diehard fans were arrested. These were all ordinary men—some common laborers, some accomplished professionals, some poor, some rich.

Yet they were all programmed by invisible hands in Qatar for mob behavior and for readiness to part with serious coin and personal hardship to manifest their allegiance (a not very camouflaged allegiance) to a small band of devoutly Muslim men who wouldn’t be caught dead in a soccer stadium, who have no personal interest in football and who have no need for the relative chump change their ownership yields (relative to their oil and gas revenue).

Similarly, Qatar created Al Jazeera—another franchise with an agenda to invade and control minds globally, and program Western people to be ready when the time comes to receive their orders from Doha, and, like Pavlovian dogs, jump into action.

As for the metastasizing cancer that Qatar has so cheaply purchased on the American college quad, the world has already seen a preview of its uber-purpose by way of the howling pro-Hamas tent cities on the most august Ivy campuses, proving how effective Qatari inveiglement was, and how easily it programmed and unleashed the juvenile minds of American college students.

Even U.S. President Donald Trump—and an unquestioning American press and public—were seduced by way of the gift of a Boeing 747 white elephant to be repurposed as the chariot of POTUS. Every time it lifts off will be a reminder that the president of the United States is flying courtesy of the emir of Qatar, not that many even know his name or would be able to point him out in a photo.

What is this all about? What is the purpose of all this influence-acquisition?

The answer is both simple and terrifying. It’s all about the Muslim Brotherhood and its careful, strategic, infinitely patient, long-term goal of seducing and subduing the Western world and subjugating it to Islam, with Qatar being the axio-mundi of the global caliphate.

The Qataris are the chief financiers of the Muslim Brotherhood worldwide. Their heavy thumbprint is there in Al Jazeera, in Paris Saint-Germain, in Harvard and Georgetown, in congressional seats in Michigan and California, in New York’s City Hall. Not to mention in countless mosques and Muslim operations throughout the United Kingdom, Australia, France, wherever.

Qatar was, and remains, a principal financial backer and moral supporter of Hamas, which is avowedly part of the Brotherhood. Doha provides hospitality for the Hamas leadership and has enabled its members to acquire phenomenal personal wealth and power. Support for Hamas came naturally, as the Brotherhood cannot tolerate the presence of a non-Muslim entity on what it considers the real estate of the ummah, the “community” or “nation” in Arabic. Nevertheless, it has its sights focused on a vastly more global takeover.

That the world is so easily duped—that Qatar is treated like a legitimate country, that it is trusted as a peace broker—is horrifying.

There is no quarry too large or too small that Qatar is not interested in purchasing. To be sanguine about all this is suicidal. Thus far, there is no sign yet of any readiness to acknowledge this, let alone take the necessary step to thwart this lethal juggernaut.