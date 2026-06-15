More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   JLMinute

Trump’s Iran deal: What it means for Israel and the Middle East

Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
(Jun. 15, 2026 / JNS)

“Jerusalem Minute” is your JNS weekly news briefing filmed in the JNS Media Hub in Jerusalem, the heart of where some of Israel’s biggest stories unfold. Hosted by Alex Traiman, JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief, and Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten, the show delivers sharp, real-time analysis on the events shaping Israel and the Middle East. From Gaza to Lebanon to Iran’s regional aggression, U.S.-Israel diplomacy and domestic political turmoil, “Jerusalem Minute” offers an up-to-the-minute picture of what’s happening and why it matters.

Bring an understanding of the history of the Middle East and insider perspectives, Traiman and Hasten unpack Israel’s most urgent developments. Each episode connects breaking news to the broader geopolitical landscape—examining how global decisions, regional tensions and media narratives impact Israel’s security and diplomacy. For anyone seeking a credible, fast-moving analysis of Israel news and Middle East affairs, “Jerusalem Minute” delivers context and clarity you won’t find anywhere else.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman is the CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) and host of “Jerusalem Minute.” A seasoned Israeli journalist, documentary filmmaker and startup consultant, he is an expert on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. He has interviewed top political figures, including Israeli leaders, U.S. senators and national security officials with insights featured on major networks like BBC, Bloomberg, CBS, NBC, Fox and Newsmax. A former NCAA champion fencer and Yeshiva University Sports Hall of Fame member, he made aliyah in 2004, and lives in Jerusalem with his wife and five children.
Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten is a Middle East correspondent for JNS. He is co-host of the JNS podcast “Jerusalem Minute,” as well as the host of the JNS podcast “Judeacation.” He also hosts the weekly radio program “Israel Uncensored” on “The Land of Israel Radio Network.” An award-winning freelance journalist, he writes regularly for JNS and other publications. He is also a sought-after guest for television and radio interviews on current events in Israel, having appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, Fox, APTV, WABC, ILTV, i24News, and many others.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli attends a conference against antisemitism in Jerusalem, Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Jerusalem urges Britain to rescind sanctions on Israeli groups ‘without delay’
Israeli Minister Amichai Chikli decries the absence of any transparent evidentiary process.
June 15, 2026
JNS Staff
The walled-off pavilion of Smartshooter, a producer of weapons stabilization sights against attack drones, in Paris, France on June 15, 2026. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Defense of the State of Israel.
World News
France walls off Israeli booths at Paris defense show
The Israeli Defense Ministry says Eurosatory blocked displays of defensive systems despite compliance with French restrictions, while offensive weapons remained on show.
June 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Malta's then-deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, attends the election congress of the Party of European Socialists (PES) ahead of the upcoming 2024 European elections, on March 2, 2024 in Rome. Photo by Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Sa’ar invites Malta’s new FM to visit
The Israeli foreign minister congratulated Chris Fearne on his new role, discussed strengthening bilateral ties.
June 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Mahmoud Abbas
Israel News
WATCH: European taxpayer money continues to flow to Palestinian terrorists, Israel says
The funding of the Palestinian Authority continues despite its violations of commitments to stop supporting terrorism.
June 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks at an event honoring fallen soldiers in Lod, central Israel, on Dec. 8, 2025. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Rejecting pressure to leave Lebanon, Israel says IDF will stay in security zones indefinitely
Defense Minister Katz warned that any Iranian attack linked to developments in Lebanon will be met with a forceful response.
June 15, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Luc fils Jasmin, a member of the Washington State Human Rights Commission. Source: Official commission photo.
U.S. News
SCOOP: Washington state human rights panelist apologizes for antisemitic remarks, is unsure if Hamas a terror group
“I would never, never leak information like that to the public to hurt Jewish people, because they’re nice people and what I said sounds really bad,” Luc fils Jasmin told JNS of the video, which the state agency posted publicly.
June 15, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran strategy may be built on ‘weaponized unpredictability’
June 14, 2026 02:37 PM
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The UN’s fatal formula for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Column
Trump, the betrayer-in-chief?
Mitchell Bard