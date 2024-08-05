One wounded after 15-rocket barrage from Gaza

( Aug. 5, 2024 / JNS)

A 37-year-old man was lightly wounded when Gaza terrorists fired a rocket barrage at southern Israel on Monday, according to the Magen David Adom emergency medical service.

Fifteen projectiles entered Israeli territory, the IDF said. The military’s aerial defense array intercepted several projectiles, with several others hitting near Kibbutz Re’im and the Gama Junction.

Hamas launched some 15 rockets at Israeli Gaza border communities, mildly injuring one man in his 30s. The IDF said multiple rockets were intercepted (video).



The barrage to the south coincided with a separate rocket barrage launched at northern Israel. There were no reported… pic.twitter.com/O9THXZnx8h — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) August 5, 2024

MDA paramedics and medical personnel treated the victim at the scene for an injury to his lower limbs. He was then transported to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon for further evaluation and treatment.

There has been an increase in rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip in recent days as the war nears the 10-month mark. Israel is bracing for a wave of missile and drone strikes by Iran and its regional terror proxies after the targeted killings last week of two top Hezbollah and Hamas officials.