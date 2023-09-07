More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

How terrorist leaders, backed by Iran, exploit Palestinians

Iran and its Palestinian terror proxies are now openly stating that their goal is not only to eliminate Israel, but also to thwart efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Arab countries.

Bassam Tawil
A Hamas parade near the Israel-Gaza border marking the anniversary of the 2014 war ("Operation Protective Edge") with Israel, July 19, 2023. Photo by Majdi Fathi/TPS.
A Hamas parade near the Israel-Gaza border marking the anniversary of the 2014 war (“Operation Protective Edge”) with Israel, July 19, 2023. Photo by Majdi Fathi/TPS.
Bassam Tawil
Bassam Tawil is a Muslim Arab based in the Middle East.
(Sept. 7, 2023 / JNS)

The leaders of Iran’s Palestinian terror proxies, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, say they are “not afraid” of Israeli threats to assassinate them for their responsibility in the ongoing wave of terror attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians.

If the Hamas and PIJ leaders are not afraid of the threats, why are they taking extreme precautionary measures to avoid being killed by Israel? If they are not afraid of the threats, why have many of them evacuated their offices and gone into hiding? Why do the terror leaders seem so nervous about the possibility that they may be killed that they are threatening to retaliate against Israel if any one of them is targeted?

The answer is: Hamas and PIJ leaders, who encourage and dispatch Palestinians to launch terror attacks against Israel, do not themselves want to become “martyrs.” They want to sit in their offices in the Gaza Strip, Qatar, Lebanon and Turkey, and issue instructions to other Palestinians to murder Jews. These leaders do not want to send their own sons to join the jihad (holy war) against Israel. In recent years, many Hamas and PIJ leaders have left the Gaza Strip together with their families for a better and more safe life in Turkey, Qatar, and Lebanon.

“The Palestinians in the Gaza Strip live in extreme poverty, while their leaders enjoy a luxurious life [abroad],” observed Palestinian political analyst Luqman al-Sheikh.

“Some media reports estimated the wealth of [Hamas leader] Khaled Mashaal at millions of dollars, and noted that the bulk of it was invested in banks in Egypt and the Gulf states, while the rest was invested in real estate projects. He also reportedly owns a private real estate company in Doha. Most of the children of Hamas leaders do not live inside the Gaza Strip for several reasons, perhaps the most prominent of which is security concerns,” wrote al-Sheikh.

The continued wave of Hamas and PIJ terror attacks against Israel are backed by Iran’s mullahs. “Iran stands by the Palestinian people and their resistance,” Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior Iranian official, told the leaders of the Palestinian terror groups on August 22. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh thanked Velayati for his country’s support for the terror attacks against Israel.

“The victories that have been achieved are the result of the support of friendly peoples, especially Iran,” Haniyeh said.

When Iran, Hamas and PIJ talk about the “resistance,” they are referring to a series of terrorist attacks, including stabbings, shootings and car-rammings that have claimed the lives of five Israelis in August alone. Most of the attacks took place inside Israel and in the West Bank.

Recently, the leaders of Hamas and PIJ have been encouraging Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to launch protests near the border with Israel. The request came days after thousands of Palestinians took to the streets of the Gaza Strip to protest economic hardship under the rule of Hamas.

The demonstrations turned into protests against Hamas, which used its security forces and militiamen to brutally suppress the protesters. One of them, identified as Shadi, said:

“We are a generation that grew up under difficult circumstances, and we did not have a single good day. I am 24 years old and have never traveled in my life. We want to live in dignity, this is our goal. We may not achieve that through these protests, but at least we raised our voice.”

By sending Palestinians to attack Israeli troops along Gaza’s border with Israel, the leaders of Hamas and PIJ are seeking to divert attention from their failure to improve the living conditions of the two million residents of the Gaza Strip. Instead of heeding the calls of young Palestinians to solve the economic crisis, the Palestinian terror groups, with the help of Iran’s mullahs, are sending them to attack Israeli soldiers with explosive devices and deadly stones.

Evidently, the leaders of Iran, Hamas and PIJ do not care about the high rate of poverty and unemployment in the Gaza Strip. Why should these leaders care when they and their families are living in comfort in Qatar, Lebanon and Turkey?

They also apparently do not care about the many Palestinians from the Gaza Strip who are fleeing to Greece, Turkey and Europe. On August 31, a new batch of Palestinians from Gaza arrived at the migrant camp on the Greek island of Leros. Some of these men revealed that they had paid thousands of dollars to people-smugglers.

According to some reports, more than 340,000 Palestinians have emigrated from the Gaza Strip since Hamas seized control of the coastal enclave in 2007. In one video, a resident of the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip is seen walking around his neighborhood, filming the different houses while naming all his neighbors who have already emigrated and those waiting for a visa to Turkey. In another video, Ibrahim, also a resident of the Gaza Strip, documented his journey emigrating to Greece through Egypt and Turkey.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited Lebanon, where he met with the leaders of Hamas and PIJ and assured them that Tehran’s mullahs will continue to support their terrorist activities against Israel. In a statement after the meeting, the Iranian minister said that Tehran “adheres to the strategy of supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance and the cause of liberating the land. Iran will continue to support the resistance strongly.”

According to Al-Mayadeen, a Hezbollah-affiliated news website, the high-level Iranian-Palestinian discussions are not protocol meetings. Instead, it said, the meeting aims to foil efforts to achieve normalization between Israel and some Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and Libya.

So, Iran and its Palestinian terror proxies are now openly stating that their goal is not only to “liberate the land” (a euphemism for the elimination of Israel), but also to thwart efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Arab countries. To achieve their goal, the leaders of Hamas and PIJ are ready—from their five-star hotels and villas in Qatar, Turkey and Lebanon—to sacrifice other Palestinians. Sadly, many Palestinians are likely to heed the calls of the terror leaders to murder more Jews.

In light of the Iranian-led jihad against Israel and Arabs who seek normalization with it, one cannot only wonder why the Biden administration is determined to embolden the mullahs by showering them with money. According to former White House security official Richard Goldberg, on August 15:

“At least $16 billion has now been made available to Iran without any congressional input—and more might be on the way. Another $6.7 billion is reportedly moving to Iran via the International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights... and reportedly... another $3 billion of regime assets frozen in Tokyo. India and China....”

There is no doubt that the funds will be used to escalate the “resistance” against Israel, fund the lavish lifestyle of Hamas and PIJ leaders, and intimidate Arabs who seek to make peace with Israel. By doing so, the Biden administration is giving the mullahs a green light to pursue their destabilizing schemes not only against Israel, but also against Arab states, Europe (here, here and here) and the United States (here, here, and here).

Lavishing billions in bribes to Iran’s mullahs might successfully dissuade them from “rocking the boat” before the U.S. presidential election in November 2024, but after that, if and when Iran celebrates its nuclear weapons breakout, no one will be safe, least of all the United States.

Originally published by the Gatestone Institute.

Iran Hamas Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David