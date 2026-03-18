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Bassam Tawil

Bassam Tawil is a Muslim Arab based in the Middle East.

Rafah
Opinion
Arabs are no longer buying the lies of Hamas and Hezbollah
“Where is the victory? How much did it cost?” asks a Lebanese journalist. “How can one claim victory in the face of a massacre that has destroyed all the logic of resistance?”
Dec. 5, 2024
Bassam Tawil
Palestinians celebrate in Gaza City following a terror attack in Jerusalem that left seven Israelis dead, on Jan. 27, 2023. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Opinion
The Palestinian tradition of celebrating the death of Jews
Oct. 9, 2024
Bassam Tawil
IDF in Rafah, Gaza Strip
Opinion
Egypt’s duplicity, the world’s silence
May. 15, 2024
Bassam Tawil
Muslims wave Hamas flags after Friday prayers during Ramadan on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, April 22, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Opinion
‘Month of jihad': Ramadan won’t stop Hamas from killing Jews
The Palestinian terror groups have long demonstrated that they do not care about any holiday—Muslim or Jewish—when it comes to advancing their goal of murdering Jews.
Mar. 10, 2024
Bassam Tawil
Fatah terrorists during a parade in the Balata camp on the outskirts of Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria, May 5, 2023. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
The illusion of a ‘demilitarized’ Palestinian state
No one can stop a future Palestinian state from becoming a lawless and militarized state. Such a state on Israel’s doorstep would pose a direct and grave threat to Israel’s existence.
Mar. 5, 2024
Bassam Tawil
Palestinians who flee from their homes wait at the Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Opinion
How to end the suffering of the Palestinians
By ignoring the profound suffering of the Palestinians in Syria and Lebanon, self-proclaimed “pro-Palestinian” activists and groups are once again proving that their goal is not to help Palestinians, but only to make Israel into a pariah state.
Jan. 18, 2024
Bassam Tawil
A school play performed at the UNRWA Nuseirat School in Gaza, in which students hold an Israeli hostage at gunpoint, April 2016. Credit: Center for Near East Policy Research.
Opinion
How UNRWA grooms terrorists
Any hopes anyone may have held for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency have long expired, and were arguably misplaced at the outset.
Dec. 28, 2023
Bassam Tawil
U.S. President Joe Biden in Israel
Opinion
The curious case of the Biden administration and Hamas
The U.S. administration appears to be doing its utmost to sabotage Israel’s efforts to defend itself against terrorism
Dec. 19, 2023
Bassam Tawil
Blinken Abbas
Opinion
Can the Palestinian Authority be ‘revitalized’?
Can the cat guard the cream?
Dec. 6, 2023
Bassam Tawil
Palestinians rally in Hebron in support of Hamas, Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Opinion
Palestinians: ‘Extreme’ support for Hamas, Israel’s destruction
The Biden administration and most European governments are engaging in extreme self-deception when they talk about the need to promote a “two-state solution.”
Nov. 21, 2023
Bassam Tawil
Israeli soldiers operating against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: IDF.
Opinion
A ‘humanitarian pause'—to save Hamas?!
Any cessation of the war on Hamas, even if temporary, would be considered a victory for the terrorist group and its supporters.
Nov. 6, 2023
Bassam Tawil
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