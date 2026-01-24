Phase 2 of the Gaza ceasefire and first principles for peace

The first anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration reminds us of a central truth: No other American president could have achieved what he has accomplished in Gaza and across the region.

Working directly with all parties—without appeasement, duplicity or compromising Israel’s or America’s safety and security—President Trump succeeded where others failed. Unlike administrations that attempted to “play both sides,” his leadership delivered results.

Under his watch, over 70 living American hostages were freed. History will record that this outcome was not the product of phone calls, symbolic diplomacy or economic compromise, but of strength, clarity and unwavering resolve.

Among the Trump administration’s most consequential foreign policy achievements is the Israel–Gaza ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025 that secured the release of all remaining living Israeli hostages. During his visit to Israel for the signing, President Trump addressed the Knesset, declaring, “This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East.”

On Jan. 15, 2026, he announced the creation of the Board of Peace, anchored by a “comprehensive demilitarization agreement with Hamas.” This was not a hollow slogan—as has too often characterized previous Middle East engagements—but a strategy that produced measurable outcomes benefiting both Israel and the United States.

The president was right—history was made. Yet as we move into Phase 2 of the Gaza peace plan, we cannot forget about finishing Phase 1. The Hamas threat extends beyond its existing military infrastructure and must be the focus if we are serious about giving lasting peace a chance.

Deradicalize: Hamas is not merely a militant organization; it is a deeply embedded ideology that permeates Gaza. Any viable future for the territory must begin with deradicalization. The defining political principle uniting Gazans today—just as it was in 2006 when Hamas was elected in a democratic vote—is the rejection of the Jewish state. Over the past two years, Israel has significantly degraded Iran’s terror proxies in Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen, while expanding the Abraham Accords to new partners in Central Asia and West Africa. Israel is not going anywhere. Until Gazans come to terms with that reality, progress will remain impossible.

Re-educate: Deradicalization must be reinforced through comprehensive education reform. Gaza’s school curriculum, which demonizes Jews and glorifies violence, must be replaced with one that promotes coexistence and peace.

It is long overdue to confront the antisemitic, hate-filled materials embedded in UNRWA-funded schools throughout Gaza. True generational change begins with bold, systemic educational reform. Over four decades working on college campuses, I have witnessed firsthand the power of education to shape societies for the better. Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir once said, “Peace will come when the Arabs love their children more than they hate us.” That truth remains as relevant today as ever.

Disarm and Condition Reconstruction: There can be no peaceful or prosperous future for Gaza while it remains armed. That includes ensuring there is no Turkish military presence in Gaza, blocking a pathway for Islamists to receive arms. With the support of the United States and its allies, Israel must fully demilitarize the Strip and remove the jihadist extremists who have inflicted decades of devastation on the region.

Not one penny should be spent on rebuilding Gaza until meaningful progress has been made in these three domains. Moreover, we must incentivize voluntary migration that encourages radicals and habitual troublemakers to leave.

Humanitarian aid must continue for health, food and safety, and education reform should begin immediately. But reconstruction cannot be rushed. To rebuild too soon would reward the perpetrators of Oct. 7 and reinforce the dangerous lesson that terrorism pays.

The world today is safer and more prosperous because of the United States’ decisive diplomatic and military leadership over the past year. To preserve these victories and secure lasting stability in the Middle East, we must confront the realities in Gaza with honesty, discipline and strength. President Trump has shown that peace is possible, but only when it is grounded in principle, accountability and unwavering resolve.

Originally published by the America First Policy Institute.