‘David’ is a Goliath of a film

A new animated feature film in theaters titled “David” retells the story of King David in a moving and impactful way. It does not universalize the story, but rather, directly assigns indigenous credibility to Jewish people being in the land of Israel thousands of years ago.

In doing so, it dispels any notion that the Jews don’t belong in the land from the “river to the sea.” This movie is a great tool to teach and inform children, teens and adults alike. At the end, Phil Cunningham—the creator and one of the directors, along with Brent Dawes—appears to explain the mission of reaching a wide audience in the millions.

The lessons in the movie not only highlight the roots of the Jewish people to the land but also remind the audience that, similar to modern history, the story of King David, at its core, is a story about asymmetry.

Throughout the film, which was released on Dec. 19, the Israelites face enemies who appear overwhelming. Goliath is a seemingly unbeatable foe. The Philistines are a powerful rival civilization (not to be confused with Palestinians, an entirely different people separated by millennia). The Amalekites represent a dark enemy who seeks Jewish annihilation.

In each case, the odds are stacked decisively against Israel. And yet, through faith, ingenuity and resilience, the Israelites prevail. Does this sound familiar to anyone?

This pattern did not end in antiquity, and the examples are many. Of course, Jewish history has patches of darkness, yet also lots of light.

A scene from the animated feature film “David” (2025). Credit: Courtesy of Angel Studios

To bring this to the modern era, in October 1973, during the Yom Kippur War, Israel faced what should have been a catastrophic defeat on the Golan Heights. The Syrian army launched a surprise assault with approximately 1,400 Soviet-built T-55 and T-62 tanks. Israel initially had roughly 170 tanks in the sector—primarily, British Centurions, and American M48 and M60 Pattons, many of them tanks from World War II.

Military logic suggested the outcome was predetermined by the sheer quantity of steel surging toward the Israelis.

And yet, in what became known as the Valley of Tears, Israeli tank crews—often outnumbered 10-to-one—demolished the Syrian tanks. The Syrian tank crews were reported to have referred to the Israeli tanks as “ghosts.”

In some engagements, two or three Israeli tanks faced dozens of advancing Syrian vehicles. Through superior training, improvisation, bravery and an understanding that retreat meant total annihilation, Israel stopped the Syrian advance. One may add one more element—and that is the supernatural.

Later, Soviet observers reportedly expressed disbelief at what they had witnessed. By every conventional metric—numbers, equipment, doctrine—Israel should have been overrun within hours. Instead, the impossible happened.

Fast-forward to Oct. 7, 2023, and the war on multiple fronts. Israel, albeit a modern-day military behemoth, faced these challenges and has overcome what seemed, at times, almost insurmountable odds with unimaginable success.

Now, international terrorism and antisemitism around the world seem unbearable. The Jews once again feel the walls closing in, and this is precisely why this movie about the story of David is so timely. It is a reminder of the past and a source of strength for the present.

Jews are constantly being put on the defensive, forced to defend their “right to exist” and to live in Israel, the only Jewish state on the planet. “David,” the movie, tells the Jewish people’s story and empowers others to as well, with confidence and pride. The narrative leaves little room for the modern accusation of “stolen land.”

From David and Goliath to the Maccabees, to the Golan Heights and contemporary times, the Jewish story is not one of continuous power, but of improbable victory and survival.