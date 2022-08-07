More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

How should Israel proceed on all fronts?

Although Israel launched this operation without a choice, it can turn it into an opportunity to bolster deterrence and alter the equation in Gaza.

Aug. 7, 2022
Meir Ben Shabbat
A fireball and smoke erupt following an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City, on August 6, 2022. Photo by Attia Muhammed/Flash90. ג'יהאד איסלאמי משתתפים
A fireball and smoke erupt following an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City, on August 6, 2022. Photo by Attia Muhammed/Flash90. ג’יהאד איסלאמי משתתפים
Meir Ben Shabbat
Meir Ben Shabbat is head of the Misgav Institute for Zionist Strategy & National Security, in Jerusalem. He served as Israel’s national security advisor and head of the National Security Council between 2017 and 2021. Prior to that, for 25 years he held senior positions in the Israel Security Agency (Shabak).

Similar to his predecessor Baha Abu al-Ata, who didn’t heed Israel’s warnings and Hamas’ pleas, Tayseer Jabari—Islamic Jihad’s commander in northern Gaza—paid with his life over the weekend for his arrogance and overconfidence in trying to dictate restrictions on Israel’s activities in Judea and Samaria.

Other Islamic Jihad field commanders—some with direct involvement in the specific threat against Israel’s southern residents last week—were also killed in the masterful operation carried out by the IDF and Shin Bet. It’s not the first time a terrorist group erred in assessing the limits of Israel’s patience, although it’s safe to assume that, for the time being, Islamic Jihad is busy planning for the upcoming days of battle instead of learning this lesson.

The fact that Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nakhala learned about the Israeli offensive while in Tehran was more than symbolic. Speaking from the Iranian capital, he threatened to respond “in full force” to the Israeli “aggression.” Judging by these declarations, the length, intensity, geographic scope and actors involved in “this round of fighting” will depend mainly on the emerging dynamic. It seems Hamas isn’t eager to enter the fray, but in light of the pressure it is under from Islamic Jihad and some of the public, it’s not a foregone conclusion that it will remain on the sidelines.

How should Israel proceed?

First, it must activate all of its defenses in an effort to prevent loss of life. This objective is important for two reasons: To save the lives of our citizens and to render our enemy gainless, leaving him bloodied and battered at the end of this round without anything to show for it.

Second, Israel must pummel the enemy’s commanders and capabilities. To minimize the length of the fighting, the proposal was that Israel would employ maximum force from the outset. A campaign of gradually escalating intensity would likely prolong the campaign more than desired. As for hitting terrorist commanders, this also applies to those who have found refuge abroad.

Third, Israel must close Gaza’s fishing zones and halt the entrance of goods and materials to Gaza from Israel and Egypt—aside from vital humanitarian supplies—to amplify the pressure on Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

Fourth, Israel should focus on Islamic Jihad and also be ready to hit Hamas hard. Hamas should strongly question whether joining the fight is worthwhile. If it decides to join regardless, Israel must target its commanders and destroy its terror towers in the very first wave.

Fifth, even as it is fighting in Gaza, Israel must maintain a menacing posture in the north. It’s important to make sure we aren’t caught off guard on the northern front, and we should reiterate the price that Israel will exact if anyone from that sector decides to join the fight.

Sixth, Israel must be vigilant and respond quickly and aggressively to any nationalistic violence inside Israel. A “domestic arena” influenced by the conflict in Gaza or incitement regarding the Temple Mount must not be allowed.

Seventh, Israel must continue and even intensify its preventative raids in Judea and Samaria, not just because of the obvious need to prevent terrorist attacks from this sector, but also to neuter Islamic Jihad’s influence there.

Although Israel launched this operation without a choice, it can turn it into an opportunity to bolster deterrence and at least somewhat alter the equation in terms of its approach to Gaza.

Meir Ben Shabbat is head of the Misgav Institute for Zionist Strategy & National Security in Jerusalem. He served as Israel’s national security advisor and head of the National Security Council between 2017 and 2021. Prior to that, for 25 years he held senior positions in the Israel Security Agency (Shabak).

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin