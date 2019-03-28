New ‘Haaretz’ poll: Only 34 percent Israelis support ‘two-state solution’

A new poll published today by left-wing newspaper Haaretz, under the title “One State, Two States, Whatever,” confirmed that Israelis overwhelming oppose a so-called “two-state solution.”

“Two-state solution” is a misnomer for creating a Palestinian-Arab terror state on lands that were historically Jewish and are legally designated for the Jewish homeland. Only one-third (34 percent) of the persons polled preferred a “two-state solution.” Notably, 25 percent of the poll’s respondents were non-Jews, most of whom were Arabs. Israeli Jewish citizens (with the exception of far-left groups such as Meretz) generally even more strongly favor “solutions” that do not involve creating a Palestinian-Arab terror state.

Moreover, the poll found that a majority (60 percent) of Israelis having an opinion on the subject favor Israeli annexation of Judea/Samaria, either partially or fully (42 percent favor annexation versus 28 percent who oppose annexation, while 30 percent have no opinion). Even among those who prefer a “two-state resolution,” there is a strong desire for Israel to annex Area C in Judea/Samaria. Moreover, these results also included the views of the 25 percent of poll respondents who were non-Jews, most of whom were Arabs.

The Haaretz article also noted that only three of Israel’s numerous political parties openly support creating a Palestinian-Arab state, and stated that the new Kahol-Lavan Party has a “purposefully blurry vision for resolving the conflict.”

The new Haaretz poll confirms other recent polls that demonstrate overwhelming Israeli opposition to a Palestinian-Arab state. For instance, the 2017 Maagar Mochot poll showed that an overwhelming 10 to 1 majority of Israelis oppose a Palestinian-Arab state and favor Israel sovereignty over Judea-Samaria. (See “New Polls Show Overwhelming Opposition to Palestinian Arab State and Concessions,” ZOA, April 3, 2017.)

Israeli opposition to the creation of a Palestinian-Arab state makes eminent sense. Such a state would be an Iranian-Hamas-Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-Fatah terrorist state, dedicated to Israel’s destruction. As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned years ago, even if such a state agreed to “demilitarization,” it would not remain demilitarized for long. Such a state would have the power to make alliances with other hostile states and the ability to import sophisticated weaponry for attacking and exterminating Jews. Palestinian-Arab rocket attacks on Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ben-Gurion International Airport and Kfar Sava would become a regular occurrence.

In the past year, Netanyahu has clearly stated that a Palestinian state is not feasible at this time. It would simply be a terrorist state.

It is ludicrous to even think of creating a Palestinian-Arab state when that would-be state’s predecessor, the Palestinian Authority, continues to pay hundreds of millions of dollars per year in “pay to slay” payments to terrorists to murder Jews. The P.A. is the only regime in the world that pays people to murder a specific group.

And this week, continuing the P.A.’s heinous practice of honoring and glorifying Jew-killers, the Palestinian Authority village of Bruqin named a street after the Palestinian-Arab terrorist who murdered Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, a beloved father of 12 children, and gifted musician Sgt. Gal Keidan (“Street to be Named After Ariel Terrorist,” Israel National News, March 24, 2019).

ZOA accordingly urges think tanks, congressional resolutions, Jewish organizations, etc., to take heed of the views of the Israeli public, and to discontinue calling for the creation of a Palestinian-Arab terrorist state.

Morton A. Klein is the national president of the Zionist Organization of America. Mark Levenson is chairman of the Zionist Organization of America’s national board.