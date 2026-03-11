When film-making becomes myth-making

The Oscar-nominated film “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” directed by Kaouther Ben Hania and a co-production between Tunisia and France, is significant for reasons that go far beyond awards-season prestige.

It marks the emergence of a new cinematic genre—one that seeks to position Palestinian wartime narratives alongside, and morally on par with, Holocaust cinema. If that sounds like an overstatement, the film itself explains why it is not.

This is not simply a dramatization of a tragic death. It is a template. And if it succeeds, it will not remain an outlier.

Before addressing the film itself, one point must be stated plainly: The death of 5-year-old Hind Rajab was a tragedy. No political position, no military analysis, no critique of media framing negates that basic human fact.

But tragedy does not grant unlimited creative license.

When a film opens with the claim that it is “based on real events,” it assumes an ethical obligation to treat those events with rigor, especially when the film’s clear purpose is moral indictment rather than private mourning. Emotional power does not absolve factual responsibility. If anything, it heightens it.

That obligation is precisely where “The Voice of Hind Rajab” fails.

After its opening disclaimer, the film transports viewers not to Gaza but to Ramallah, in the West Bank, where it remains for its entire runtime.

The story unfolds almost exclusively inside the offices of the Palestinian Red Crescent. We watch call center workers field frantic phone calls, coordinate (or fail to coordinate) a rescue, argue with superiors, break down, rage, despair. The emotional arc is tight, immersive and deliberately claustrophobic.

What we never see is Gaza itself. We do not see the battlefield conditions. We do not see the neighborhood that Hind’s family was fleeing. We do not see Israeli forces, Hamas operatives, tunnels, crossfire, evacuations or warnings. We are not shown the circumstances that turned a civilian escape into a deadly encounter.

This absence is not accidental. It is the film’s governing choice.

Kaouther Ben Hania, the writer and director of “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” holds the Grand Jury Prize at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, Sept. 6, 2025. Credit: LucaFazPhoto via Wikimedia Commons.

By removing the story entirely from the physical and military context in which it occurred, the film achieves narrative purity at the cost of reality. War becomes an abstraction. Violence becomes intent. Responsibility becomes singular.

This critique does not seek to relitigate every detail of the Rajab case. But it is impossible to ignore that key aspects of the incident remain disputed, and that those disputes have been systematically flattened into certainty by NGOs, activists, and more and more, through cinema.

Independent analyst Mark Zlochin has documented multiple unresolved inconsistencies in the evolving accounts of the incident, including:

Visibility and battlefield conditions: Reconstructions routinely ignore the combined effects of low-visibility weather, plastic sheeting covering the car windows and the vehicle’s movement northward against Israeli evacuation instructions. These factors materially affect whether those inside the car could have been clearly identified as civilians.

Reconstructions routinely ignore the combined effects of low-visibility weather, plastic sheeting covering the car windows and the vehicle’s movement northward against Israeli evacuation instructions. These factors materially affect whether those inside the car could have been clearly identified as civilians. Shifting descriptions of the event: Early accounts described a moving vehicle under fire, a scenario consistent with misidentification in combat conditions. Later versions quietly recast the

scene as a stationary car, eliminating ambiguity and reframing the

encounter as a deliberate attack.

Omitted communications: Arabic WhatsApp screenshots referenced in English-language investigations include messages noting that family members exited the vehicle and later reported another child’s death—messages absent from English narration and subsequent coverage.

Arabic WhatsApp screenshots referenced in English-language investigations include messages noting that family members exited the vehicle and later reported another child’s death—messages absent from English narration and subsequent coverage. Contested forensic analysis: The modeling relied entirely on a disputed audio recording, which, even taken at face value, suggests multiple weapon types and contradictory sound signatures that are indicators of crossfire rather than a single, intentional volley.

The modeling relied entirely on a disputed audio recording, which, even taken at face value, suggests multiple weapon types and contradictory sound signatures that are indicators of crossfire rather than a single, intentional volley. Unexplained timeline gaps: Later reconstructions introduce a gap of more than six hours between the alleged start of the incident and the first documented contact with emergency services—a gap that has not been adequately addressed or investigated.

All together, these discrepancies point not to a settled atrocity but to a chaotic battlefield encounter clouded by poor visibility, uncertainty and combat pressure. Acknowledging that complexity does not diminish the human loss. It restores factual integrity to an event that has been steadily transformed into a moral parable.

One word recurs throughout the dramatization: they.

“They killed her.”

“They will kill her.”

“We can’t move without them.”

Israelis are never named. Israeli soldiers are never shown. Israel exists only as a faceless, voiceless presence—an unseen force of pure evil.

By contrast, Palestinian Red Crescent workers are rendered with exquisite emotional detail. Their fear, anger and exhaustion linger over in extended close-ups. Their humanity is undeniable—humanity that is constructed in direct opposition to the erasure of Israeli personhood.

This is not subtle. It is foundational to the film’s moral architecture.

The effect is not merely to humanize Palestinians—something no honest viewer objects to—but to dehumanize Israelis as a category, stripping them of motive, context or internal constraint. The audience is not invited to understand what is happening. It is instructed who to blame.

Hamas is never mentioned in the film. Not once. And this omission is not a neutral choice but a narrative necessity.

After all, the story cannot sustain moral clarity if viewers are reminded that the war in Gaza began with Hamas’s invasion of Israel, the murder of civilians and the abduction of hostages of all ages, many of whom were still being held at the time of the incident. It cannot tolerate reminders that Hamas embeds itself in civilian infrastructure and operates from dense urban areas that it knows will become battlefields.

At one point, a Red Crescent supervisor explains that ambulances cannot move freely because they risk being fired upon. The implication is clear: The enemy is so cruel that it targets rescue vehicles.

What viewers are not told is why such coordination protocols exist—namely, Hamas’s documented practice of using emergency vehicles for terrorist purposes. Remove that fact, and procedure becomes cruelty. Context becomes atrocity.

And why is the entire film set in Ramallah?

Because Ramallah is not Gaza. Because from Ramallah, war can be imagined without combatants. Violence can be presented without causation. Tragedy can be severed from the events that precipitated it.

The result is a cinematically compelling, morally streamlined narrative: a faceless aggressor waging war on the most defenseless of victims, untethered from the realities of Oct. 7, from two years of urban warfare or from the terror organization that initiated, and then sustained, the conflict.

This is not documentary filmmaking. It is myth-making. And it is precisely how a genre is born.

The film’s appearance on the Academy Awards shortlist for Best International Feature Film came as little surprise. And in a shortlist of just five titles, its inclusion further reinforces the point: Two of the films are centered on Palestinians. The other is “Palestine 36,” directed by Annemarie Jacir, a sweeping historical drama set during the Arab revolt of the 1930s that has been widely criticized for historical distortion, including in a detailed takedown published by The Free Press.

“Creative license,” it seems, stretches comfortably across decades.

That “The Voice of Hind Rajab” would be rewarded during awards season was predictable—not because of its artistic daring, but because of the machinery assembled around it. For a film competing in a non-major category, it has received a disproportionate volume of media attention: glowing reviews, sympathetic director interviews and repeated festival spotlights. This is publicity money cannot buy (and did not need to).

What is striking is not the praise itself, but the absence of scrutiny.

Review after review lauds the film’s emotional power—particularly, its use of real audio recordings of Hind Rajab’s final calls while declining to question factual disputes surrounding the case, including documented inconsistencies identified by independent analysts. Nor do critics meaningfully engage with how the film reduces a complex war to a single moral dimension: a faceless enemy, acting with unambiguous intent, against helpless civilians.

The more difficult film to make (and the braver one) would have resisted that flattening. It would have situated the young girl’s death within the full horror of the war that preceded it—a conflict ignited by Hamas’s massacre of Israeli civilians; a prolonged campaign against a terror group embedded in dense urban areas; a battlefield where civilians, including children, were trapped in conditions no filmmaker could render without confronting uncomfortable truths.

Film is a powerful tool for shaping historical consciousness. Filmmakers can always retreat behind artistic discretion. When the Israel Defense Forces are depicted as sadistic and indifferent, it can be dismissed as interpretation. When Israelis are rendered faceless, it is defended as symbolism.

But when journalism anoints such films as “history,” it does something more enduring. It commits a version of the war to cultural memory that future audiences will mistake for truth.

There will be more films like “The Voice of Hind Rajab” and “Palestine 36.” Not only Gaza, but Israel’s entire past, will be reimagined through this lens—a process that does not merely criticize a state, but delegitimizes its very existence.

And once committed to the big screen, those myths will be far harder to dismantle.