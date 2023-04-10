The insanity of self-destruction

Too many supposedly wise people in the free world have lost their judgement, trapped by new and destructive ideologies. The concepts of trusting in divine guidance and appreciating life, liberty, happiness, freedom, fraternity and equal opportunity have melted down, along with basic values, family integrity, social stability, energy security, peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

It is very unfortunate that some self-serving leaders who rely upon blind support from the media, academia and other social influencers promote various policies that undermine the stability of a free society.

If countries have no borders, no trustworthy and responsible justice system, no energy security, no dependable healthcare system, no stable economy and no ability to defend themselves from foreign and domestic enemies, they will disintegrate sooner or later.

Once the disintegration of society begins, everybody will suffer. When the enemies of good gain military power, influence, money and economic stability, their efforts to expand and subjugate others will continue unopposed.

No wonder radical Islam formulated a written plan to control the United States in 100 years. The “Chinese dream” has the same goal. Russia is not bashful about its wish to recreate the Soviet Union. The leaders of these entities are trying to accelerate this process and achieve their goals even sooner. Muammar Gaddafi, the late dictator of Libya, predicted that Islam would take over Europe in 30 years if his men married European women and had enough babies.

During the recent unrest in Israel, one could hear the voices of the radical mullahs in Iran and their proxies Hamas and Hezbollah: They are waiting for the implosion of Israeli society, which will facilitate their final blow to this bastion of democracy in the Middle East.

Their plan is very clearly stated: They will kill all Israelis, whether they are secular or religious, right-wing or left-wing, Jews or non-Jews. They intend to destroy all “infidels” and even other Muslims who do not follow their dictates and religious beliefs. They call the State of Israel “The one-Atomic Bomb Entity.” Their justification is “The State of Israel is the little Satan and the U.S. is the big Satan.”

Once insanity is in the saddle, outcomes are not predicable. Hitler wanted to destroy all the Jews, even those who supported his ascent to power. In the process, not only six million Jews were killed, but also many millions of others.

Wise and responsible people must look beyond short-term limited gains if they want to save themselves and their societies from self-destruction.

Energy independence and clean energy can be achieved gradually, in a safe way, in conjunction with advancements in modern technologies, without forcing inconvenient and radical changes on consumers.

Healthcare and the availability of pharmaceuticals should be based on local manufacturing, not dependence on unreliable outside sources of production and supply chains.

Military personnel should be strong, reliable and well-equipped, so as to deter aggression from irresponsible and ambitious enemies.

Society must be well-educated with incentives for those willing to put in the effort to excel and succeed, as well as provide help to those who need assistance.

Families should be incentivized to stay together and support each other to the benefit of their children and the community.

Schools should provide students with a broad base of needed skills and help them develop the ability to interact respectfully with others. Irresponsible brainwashing and exclusion of parents from their children’s education should be avoided.

The justice system should be respected by people from all walks of life. Justices should be accountable to the people and earn their respect by following the laws, avoiding discrimination and extra-judicial rulings and judging all people equally.

Ruthless enemies should be defeated, but all political disputes should be settled wisely, through responsible and creative dialogue, while respecting the will of the people.

Once people realize that their own skin is in the game, they will hopefully act more responsibly to the benefit of all.

Dr. Shmuel Katz was born in Hungary and raised in Israel. He served as an IDF officer in the Six-Day War and gained extensive trauma experience during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. He is double-boarded in surgery; a fellow of the Israeli Surgical Society, the American College of Surgeons and other medical societies; and is on the board of many pro-Israel organizations.

Originally published by Israel National News.