From Jerusalem to New York, fighting for the free world

On the morning of the outbreak of “Operation Roaring Lion,” which fell on the Torah portion Zachor (“Remember”), I again found myself exchanging my Shabbat clothes for a military uniform. As a reservist soldier in the Israel Defense Forces and the CEO of AFJS: American Friends of Judea and Samaria, an organization working to strengthen the bond between friends of Israel in the United States, and Judea and Samaria, the transition from national mission to operational duty was sharp and unmistakable. It represented a united Western front against a regime of evil.

For decades, the regime in Iran has not been content with rhetoric alone. When they chant “Death to Israel, the Little Satan” and “Death to America, the Great Satan,” they are not merely speaking; they are planning and arming themselves. Iran is the head of the octopus that has sent out its terror arms—Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and militias in Syria—to create a ring of fire around Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East.

But their objective has never been Israel alone. We are the first line of defense. The ultimate goal is the establishment of a radical Islamic empire across the entire West, led by the United States.

When Israel and the United States launched this extensive and necessary operation, a turning point was reached. After years of failed attempts to halt Iran’s nuclear program, including the naive efforts of the Obama administration, we arrived at a moment of truth. The joint strike is a declaration in defense of the peace of the Western world.

There is deep symbolism that the campaign began on Shabbat Zachor, just before Purim. In synagogues on Purim, we read about Haman the wicked, the Persian oppressor who sought to destroy, kill and annihilate the Jews. The Haman of that time fell, and the Jewish people prevailed. Today, the Persian regime in Tehran seeks to revive that same plot, but it now faces a strong Jewish nation fighting shoulder to shoulder with its greatest ally: America.

Here on the front lines with my fellow IDF soldiers, I feel that I represent not only the citizens of Israel, but also the shared values that bind us to our friends in America, the moral and biblical values of the free world.

Our mission is singular: to ensure that the democratic world does not live under the threat of weapons of mass destruction in the hands of a murderous regime.

Against this backdrop, it is difficult to remain indifferent to the outrageous remarks of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. As the leader of the most Western metropolis in the world—a city that serves as a flagship of the free world—his statement of support for the Iranians constitutes a severe blow to the fighters, American and Israeli alike.

When the mayor of New York lends support to a regime attempting to develop weapons of mass destruction that will ultimately be aimed at his own city’s residents, he is effectively acting against the security of his own constituents.

Such statements require more than blanket condemnation. The residents of the United States and of the city of New York must understand: One who supports a radical enemy that threatens America cannot be considered a friend of freedom and is acting against the nation’s interests.

Here in Israel, we will continue to do everything necessary to defend our borders and the peace of the world. The spirit of Purim, v’nahafoch hu (“and it was turned upside down”), will guide us this time as well—from the greatest threat, we will cultivate security and victory for the entire Western world.

We will yet celebrate victory, also in New York.