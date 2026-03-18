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ADI

ADI (pronounced ah-dee) is the Hebrew word for a “radiant and multifaceted jewel,” a name that reflects our expansive vision and broad scope of activities, including disability care, rehabilitation, research, employment, education, community services and tikkun olam. It also speaks to the importance of our mission to care for the most precious members of our society: those who cannot care for themselves. Understanding that all individuals deserve the best available care and every opportunity to reach their greatest potential, ADI provides comprehensive rehabilitative solutions for children, adolescents and adults with severe disabilities and complex medical conditions, as well as pioneers cutting-edge therapeutic and recovery services for anyone touched by disability, all in a dignified, warm and loving atmosphere.
Henry Chodos, a sixth-grader from Vancouver Talmud Torah, was crowned the winner of ADI’s sixth-annual “Make the Change Challenge” and received the $1,000 grand prize, a gift from the Avraham and Esther Klein Young Entrepreneurs Fund. Credit: Courtesy of ADI.
The Wire
Student’s next-gen orthotic walks away with #JDAIM STEM design contest trophy
Henry Chodos of Vancouver Talmud Torah crowned grand prize winner of ADI’s sixth annual “Make the Change Challenge,” a STEM competition that encourages North American students to consider the needs and experiences of the disability community.
Feb. 26, 2026
ADI NEGEV: “Race for Inclusion” 2025
The Wire
Humanity wins the day at ADI’s fourth annual ‘Race for Inclusion’
Hundreds of North American students promote disability inclusion and help raise funds to provide trauma treatments for vulnerable Israelis and war-wounded Negev residents.
Jan. 5, 2026
School for Prosthetics and Orthotics at ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran
The Wire
On heels of war, Israel’s first-ever school of prosthetics and orthotics opens in Negev
“The growing number of people who require prostheses across the country has led to an incredibly high demand for truly knowledgeable professionals,” said Dr. Itzhak Siev-Ner.
Dec. 9, 2025
ADI Negev
The Wire
After missile strike, Soroka patients move to ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran
The Harvey and Gloria Kaylie Rehabilitation Medical Center at ADI is a state-of-the-art facility designed to protect against nuclear, chemical and biological threats.
Jun. 20, 2025
ADI Jerusalem Marathon
The Wire
ADI shines and inclusion triumphs at the Jerusalem Marathon
“Running the Jerusalem half-marathon with ADI Fleet was about so much more than trying to win a race,” said 22-year-old Jordy Saltzman.
Apr. 9, 2025
ADI “Make the Change Challenge” Winners
The Wire
Students’ winning STEM design makes feeding tubes fashionable for kids
“We were watching a documentary about people with dysphagia and realized that some people can’t swallow at all and need a feeding tube,” said Charlie Sobelman and Alice Dunn of Massachusetts.
Mar. 3, 2025
ADI Race for Inclusion
The Wire
ADI’S third ‘Race for Inclusion’ ignites hope in the Negev
Residents, special-education students and rehabilitation patients met the runners at the finish line to complete the race side by side in the spirit of acceptance and hope.
Jan. 2, 2025
ADI-Negev
The Wire
Israeli gardeners with disabilities make strawberries acessible to all
ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran’s gardening team has cultivated an impressive crop of organic and insect-free fruit, making beloved berries accessible to the ultra-Orthodox community.
Dec. 10, 2024
ADI Takes to the Sky
The Wire
War-wounded soldiers and civilians touch the southern Israel skies
In addition to providing a moment of joy during the Iron Swords War, the flights represented a respite from each patient’s complex battle with disability.
Sep. 12, 2024
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