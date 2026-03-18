ADI (pronounced ah-dee) is the Hebrew word for a “radiant and multifaceted jewel,” a name that reflects our expansive vision and broad scope of activities, including disability care, rehabilitation, research, employment, education, community services and tikkun olam. It also speaks to the importance of our mission to care for the most precious members of our society: those who cannot care for themselves. Understanding that all individuals deserve the best available care and every opportunity to reach their greatest potential, ADI provides comprehensive rehabilitative solutions for children, adolescents and adults with severe disabilities and complex medical conditions, as well as pioneers cutting-edge therapeutic and recovery services for anyone touched by disability, all in a dignified, warm and loving atmosphere.