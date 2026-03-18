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BBYO

BBYO is the leading pluralistic Jewish teen movement aspiring to involve more Jewish teens in more meaningful Jewish experiences. Since its founding nearly 100 years ago, its purpose has been to unleash the power of youth. BBYO‘s leadership programs, the Aleph Zadik Aleph (AZA, high school fraternity) and the B’nai B’rith Girls (BBG, high school sorority), have been providing exceptional leadership programs and identity enrichment experiences, shaping the confidence and character of hundreds of thousands of alumni who are among the most prominent figures in business, politics, academia, the arts and Jewish communal life. Together, AZA and BBG form a global Jewish teen movement in more than 60 countries worldwide that now approaches its centennial anniversary. With year-round activities in hundreds of local communities, summer leadership programs, and inspiring travel experiences, BBYO’s programs enable teens to explore all facets of leadership, service, civic engagement, Israeli education and Jewish values.
Teens at BBYO summit
The Wire
BBYO sparks growth in small Jewish communities
BBYO celebrates growth and innovation in small Jewish communities nationwide with its inaugural Chapter Founders Summit.
Apr. 2, 2025
BBYO Global Shabbat
The Wire
‘From strength to strength’: BBYO ‘Global Shabbat’ unites Jewish teens
This year’s theme was selected to symbolize the resilience, unity and enduring strength of Jewish peoplehood.
Dec. 24, 2024
From a small group of boys in 1924, BBYO has grown to an international organization with tens of thousands of participants. Credit: Courtesy of BBYO.
The Wire
BBYO celebrates 100 years
BBYO, the largest pluralistic Jewish teen movement in the world, is celebrating its centennial.
May. 6, 2024
BBYO teens participate in service projects. Credit: Courtesy of BBYO.
The Wire
BBYO Teens tackle social issues and initiatives for J-Serve
Jewish teens are engaging in community service and improvement initiatives as part of J-Serve, the annual International Day of Jewish Youth Service.
Apr. 18, 2024
BBYO Israel Volunteer Program
The Wire
BBYO launches Volunteer Israel: Teen travel for restoration
The first-of-its-kind, 10-day service-based summer program will empower teens and create deeper connections with the land and people of Israel.
Mar. 19, 2024
Teens from around the world getting ready for Shabbat before dinner. Credit: Jason Dixson Photography.
The Wire
‘The Power of Us,’ BBYO International Convention 2022 in Baltimore, brings together over 3,500 Jewish teens and activists from around the world
Feb. 23, 2022