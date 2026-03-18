BBYO is the leading pluralistic Jewish teen movement aspiring to involve more Jewish teens in more meaningful Jewish experiences. Since its founding nearly 100 years ago, its purpose has been to unleash the power of youth. BBYO‘s leadership programs, the Aleph Zadik Aleph (AZA, high school fraternity) and the B’nai B’rith Girls (BBG, high school sorority), have been providing exceptional leadership programs and identity enrichment experiences, shaping the confidence and character of hundreds of thousands of alumni who are among the most prominent figures in business, politics, academia, the arts and Jewish communal life. Together, AZA and BBG form a global Jewish teen movement in more than 60 countries worldwide that now approaches its centennial anniversary. With year-round activities in hundreds of local communities, summer leadership programs, and inspiring travel experiences, BBYO’s programs enable teens to explore all facets of leadership, service, civic engagement, Israeli education and Jewish values.