More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   Axis of Truth

What Tucker Carlson revealed about the anti-Israel information war

May 14, 2026
Emily Schrader
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

Welcome to “Axis of Truth,” a fearless JNS series hosted by Emily Schrader—renowned journalist, human-rights activist and outspoken critic of authoritarian regimes. Each week, Schrader cuts through spin and censorship to uncover the political agendas, media manipulation and propaganda shaping Israel news and the broader Middle East. From Tehran to Tel Aviv and Washington to Damascus, “Axis of Truth” confronts the narratives driving conflict, misinformation and moral confusion in global coverage of Israel. Whether dissecting the Iranian regime’s election theater, Hamas’s tactics or the Western media’s distortion of Jewish self-defense, Schrader brings clarity and courage to stories too often clouded by ideology.

Featuring in-depth interviews with dissidents, security experts, political leaders and journalists, Axis of Truth delivers hard-hitting analysis and unfiltered commentary on the issues that define the Middle East today. Episodes range from exclusive reporting on Gaza and Iran to exposés of Western hypocrisy, social media disinformation and the global networks enabling terror. With a sharp focus on facts, context and accountability, Schrader challenges both policymakers and the press to tell the truth about Israel’s fight for survival and the threats facing free societies.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Anti-Israel Bias
Emily Schrader
Emily Schrader Emily Schrader
Emily Schrader is the host of the “Axis of Truth” podcast on JNS and the co-host of “The Quad,” also a JNS podcast. She is also an award-winning content creator and public speaker on the Middle East, particularly Iran.
EXPLORE JNS
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion sits with the "Yakir Yerushalayim" honorees at the Tower of David, May 13, 2026. Photo by Arnon Busani.
Israel News
Jerusalem honors 12 residents with ‘Yakir Yerushalayim’ award
Mayor Moshe Lion says this year’s honorees represent “the human, moral and professional mosaic of Jerusalem.”
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
White stroks seen perching on irrigation systems in Israel’s Galilee Panhandle. Credit: Inbar Shlomit Rubin, KKL-JNF
Israel News
Thousands of white storks rest-stop in Galilee Panhandle
“The white stork is the species that, for many generations, symbolized migration and longing for the Land of Israel for Jews from Ethiopia to Poland.”
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, May 14, 2026. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.
U.S. News
White House: China agrees Iran can never have nukes
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping also agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
University Tower at the Mount Carmel Campus of the University of Haifa. Dec 23, 2025. Photo by Sharon Leibel/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Breakthrough in cell signaling may enable smarter cancer drug design
In certain contexts, the Notch receptor may participate in “reverse signaling,” influencing neighboring cells directly.
May 14, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
The Israeli and European flags
Israel News
Regavim: Sanctions against Israeli NGO attempt to silence criticism of EU
The group slammed the E.U.’s failure to act against P.A. officials who regularly clamp down on Palestinian Arabs who wish to live peacefully with Israelis.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
From left, Marcelo Mindlin, now head of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, Argentine Ambassador to Israel Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish and Dani Dayan, then president of the IHRA, Dec. 17, 2025. Credit: Rabbi Wahnish/X.
Antisemitism
Israeli ambassador: Hatred that spurred Holocaust is not gone
“We have seen it all before,” envoy Daniel Meron says at U.N. ceremony in Geneva where Argentina was handed the chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
May 14, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Trump
JNS TV / True East
How Trump’s China strategy could reshape the Middle East
May. 14, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The real test of Trump’s counterterrorism strategy
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
‘Mamma Mia’: On magnificent mothers
Rabbi Yossy Goldman