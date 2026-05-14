More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   True East

How Trump’s China strategy could reshape the Middle East

May 14, 2026
Doron Spielman
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

“True East” takes you beyond the headlines to reveal what truly drives Israel—its people, purpose and resilience. Hosted by IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman, the series dives deep into the forces shaping the Jewish state—from national security and leadership to culture, faith and the country’s vibrant economy. Spielman brings a rare insider’s perspective, blending military insight with on-the-ground experience to explore how Israel continues to innovate and thrive in one of the world’s most complex regions.

Each episode features conversations with analysts, activists, businesspeople and thought leaders who offer an unfiltered look at Israel’s challenges and triumphs. Together, they unpack the stories that define modern Israel—its defense strategies, social fabric and enduring pursuit of peace and progress. Authentic, sharp and deeply human, “True East” invites viewers to see Israel not just as a news story, but as a living, evolving nation shaping the future of the Middle East.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Middle East
Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman is a New York Times bestselling author of When the Stones Speak and a Major in the IDF Reserves, where he serves as an international military spokesman. He is also the founder and CEO of Spielman Dynamics and was Vice President of the City of David Foundation. Spielman is a Senior Fellow at the Herut Center and hosts “True East” on JNS TV.
EXPLORE JNS
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion sits with the "Yakir Yerushalayim" honorees at the Tower of David, May 13, 2026. Photo by Arnon Busani.
Israel News
Jerusalem honors 12 residents with ‘Yakir Yerushalayim’ award
Mayor Moshe Lion says this year’s honorees represent “the human, moral and professional mosaic of Jerusalem.”
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
White stroks seen perching on irrigation systems in Israel’s Galilee Panhandle. Credit: Inbar Shlomit Rubin, KKL-JNF
Israel News
Thousands of white storks rest-stop in Galilee Panhandle
“The white stork is the species that, for many generations, symbolized migration and longing for the Land of Israel for Jews from Ethiopia to Poland.”
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, May 14, 2026. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.
U.S. News
White House: China agrees Iran can never have nukes
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping also agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
University Tower at the Mount Carmel Campus of the University of Haifa. Dec 23, 2025. Photo by Sharon Leibel/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Breakthrough in cell signaling may enable smarter cancer drug design
In certain contexts, the Notch receptor may participate in “reverse signaling,” influencing neighboring cells directly.
May 14, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
The Israeli and European flags
Israel News
Regavim: Sanctions against Israeli NGO attempt to silence criticism of EU
The group slammed the E.U.’s failure to act against P.A. officials who regularly clamp down on Palestinian Arabs who wish to live peacefully with Israelis.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
From left, Marcelo Mindlin, now head of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, Argentine Ambassador to Israel Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish and Dani Dayan, then president of the IHRA, Dec. 17, 2025. Credit: Rabbi Wahnish/X.
Antisemitism
Israeli ambassador: Hatred that spurred Holocaust is not gone
“We have seen it all before,” envoy Daniel Meron says at U.N. ceremony in Geneva where Argentina was handed the chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
May 14, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Tucker Carlson
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
What Tucker Carlson revealed about the anti-Israel information war
May. 14, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The real test of Trump’s counterterrorism strategy
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
‘Mamma Mia’: On magnificent mothers
Rabbi Yossy Goldman