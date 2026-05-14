Joseph Hernandez

“Despite the attacks on our coverage from opposing directions on a near-daily basis, we will not let critics or advocacy campaigns deter us from such independent reporting,” a spokesman for the paper told JNS.
A new documentary by Abner Benaim is a personal project that takes viewers to the terrorist attack against Alas Chiricanas Flight #901 and explores the aftermath on the families of the victims, including Benaim himself.
“Despite the attacks on our coverage from opposing directions on a near-daily basis, we will not let critics or advocacy campaigns deter us from such independent reporting,” a spokesman for the paper told JNS.
A new documentary by Abner Benaim is a personal project that takes viewers to the terrorist attack against Alas Chiricanas Flight #901 and explores the aftermath on the families of the victims, including Benaim himself.