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Opinion

Israel Bonds are smart investments rooted in stability, returns and shared values

Ventures that strengthen relationships with one of the world’s most innovative economies will indirectly support economic activity and job creation.

May 14, 2026
Joseph Hernandez
Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion welcomes an early Israel Bonds delegation to Jerusalem. Credit: TBone1116/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion welcomes an early Israel Bonds delegation to Jerusalem. Credit: TBone1116/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
Joseph Hernandez
Joseph Hernandez Joseph Hernandez
Joseph Hernandez is a Republican candidate for New York State comptroller.
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

For generations, the New York State Common Retirement Fund has balanced two critical responsibilities: protecting the retirement security of public workers while prudently investing capital to generate stable long-term returns. In an increasingly uncertain global economy marked by inflation, geopolitical instability, and volatile equity markets, diversification and disciplined fixed-income strategies matter more than ever.

That is precisely why continued New York investment in Israel Bonds represents not only a sound financial decision, but a strategically intelligent one for our pensioners. Israel Bonds have decades-long track records of financial stability and repayment. Since the first bond issuance in 1951, the State of Israel has never defaulted on its debt obligations.

Over more than 70 years, investors have received timely payment of both principal and interest, even during periods of war, regional conflict and global economic crises. New York’s pension fund needs that consistency. It manages nearly $300 billion on behalf of over one million public workers, retirees and beneficiaries. A fund of that size requires diversification across asset classes, sectors and geographies to reduce volatility and preserve capital during periods of market stress.

Israel’s economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience and long-term growth. Despite its small geographic size, Israel has become one of the world’s leading technology and innovation hubs. The country spends a relatively large portion of its GDP, approximately 5%, on research and development and is home to thousands of venture-backed technology companies in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, semiconductors, water technology and defense innovation.

Many of the world’s largest companies, including Microsoft, Google, Intel and Nvidia, maintain major research and development operations in Israel because of the country’s extraordinary engineering and innovation ecosystem. That economic strength alone supports the creditworthiness behind Israeli sovereign debt. Critics, especially in New York, have been wrongfully politicizing these investments.

Pension investing must always remain grounded in fiduciary duty, risk-adjusted returns and capital preservation—and not political ideology. From a purely financial perspective, Israel Bonds have historically provided dependable fixed-income exposure with competitive yields and exceptionally strong repayment history. They have also served as a stabilizing asset during periods when equity markets experience heightened volatility.

Importantly, New York itself shares deep economic ties with Israel. Thousands of New York businesses engage in trade, technology partnerships, healthcare collaboration and financial services connected to Israeli companies and institutions. Investments that strengthen relationships with one of the world’s most innovative economies will indirectly support economic activity and job creation here at home as well.

The responsibility of the pension fund is not to chase headlines or political trends. Its responsibility is to safeguard retiree capital through disciplined, diversified, long-term investing. And Israel Bonds have earned their place within that framework.

At a time when our economy remains uncertain and fiscal discipline matters more than ever, maintaining prudent exposure to reliable sovereign fixed-income instruments backed by one of the world’s most resilient innovation economies is not just defensible policy. It is smart investing.

Business and Economy U.S.-Israel Relations
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