Jewish Dem congressman receives antisemitic death threats in voicemails reviewed by JNS

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) has received a lot of antisemitic and threatening voicemails, including those decrying U.S. support for Israel, invoking the Holocaust and calling for violence against Jews.

A spokesman for the Jewish congressman, who shared five such recordings with JNS, said that “these voicemails were from the last six months and represent a small sample size of the hateful voicemails the office receives.”

The callers used repeated antisemitic slurs and conspiracy theories about Jews and Israel and directed personal threats and vulgar insults at Moskowitz, according to the recordings that JNS reviewed.

“The U.S. government needs to kill Jews,” one called said. “Israel is an abomination of fake Jews from Europe. Fake Jews.”

The called added that “Zionism is treason to we the people and our U.S. constitution” and said “if they claim to be God’s chosen people, you kill him dead.”

Another called for the deaths of Israeli civilians. “How about 9 million of them,” he said. “Trains are boarding to Germany. Showers available on request.” He also called Moskowitz a “child murderer and pedophile.”

A third man made reference to antisemitic podcaster Tucker Carlson and said, “You filthy maggots calling him a Nazi. You’re a piece of s***.”

“You’re not a f****** American at all,” he said, in the expletive-laden voicemail, which ran nearly two minutes. “You’re the Hitler.”

The Democratic Majority for Israel condemned the voicemails, calling them “hateful and disgusting.”

“All Americans deserve to live in peace without fear of prejudice and violence,” the group stated. “This behavior runs contrary to everything we believe in as a nation.”