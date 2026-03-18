Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project
The Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project is a new group dedicated to identifying and commemorating locations significant to the history of the Borscht Belt, a celebrated era in American Jewish life. The project aims to fill a gap in local history, storytelling and historic preservation by creating a large-scale historic marker trail complimented by various programming and a self-guided audio driving tour that will traverse Sullivan and parts of Ulster Counties.