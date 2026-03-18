Hidden Sparks is a nonprofit whose mission is to help educators and schools nurture the hidden spark within each student. We do this by developing and facilitating professional development programs and coaching for Jewish day school educators to deepen their understanding of learning and approaches for teaching all kinds of learners, particularly those who struggle. By working with educators and coaching internal school leaders, we are committed to increasing the capacity of Jewish day schools to address the varied needs of learners so that all students thrive.