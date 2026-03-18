More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Hidden Sparks logo

Hidden Sparks

Hidden Sparks is a nonprofit whose mission is to help educators and schools nurture the hidden spark within each student. We do this by developing and facilitating professional development programs and coaching for Jewish day school educators to deepen their understanding of learning and approaches for teaching all kinds of learners, particularly those who struggle. By working with educators and coaching internal school leaders, we are committed to increasing the capacity of Jewish day schools to address the varied needs of learners so that all students thrive.
Hidden Sparks Summer Teacher Workshops
The Wire
Hidden Sparks summer workshops prep educators for new school year
A highlight was the the “Learning Lenses” course, which incorporates a significant amount of experiential learning and group activities.
Aug. 21, 2025
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Hidden Sparks programs were held via Zoom.
The Wire
Acclaimed Hidden Sparks Learning Lenses Course returns in person
The award-winning program for teachers and administrators takes place on July 20, 21, 25 and 26 at the Chelsea Shul in Manhattan.
Jul. 13, 2022
Hidden Sparks has named Tamar Appel as its incoming director of education
The Wire
Hidden Sparks taps veteran Jewish day school administrator as new director of education
Tamar Appel joins Hidden Sparks after a long tenure at Ma’ayanot Yeshiva High School for Girls in Teaneck, New Jersey, where she has been serving as associate principal for more than a decade.
May. 25, 2022
The Wire
Hidden Sparks program will help Jewish day school teachers improve classroom experience for struggling learners
Oct. 26, 2021
The Wire
First NYC DOE Parent Education Center for Queens Yeshiva Day School parents opens
Sep. 1, 2021
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Hidden Sparks programs were held via Zoom.
The Wire
NYC Taps Hidden Sparks to open PEC for Queens yeshiva and Jewish day school parents
The Hidden Sparks parent education center will be the first of its kind opened for Queens yeshiva and Jewish day school parents.
Mar. 21, 2021
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Hidden Sparks programs were held via Zoom.
The Wire
Nearly 100 Jewish day school educators join Hidden Sparks program addressing mental health during the pandemic
The educators came from nine U.S. states.
Mar. 4, 2021
Hidden Sparks without Wal
The Wire
Hidden Sparks provides guidance for parents looking to help their children cope with pandemic-related anxiety
Nov. 24, 2020
The Wire
Jewish educators convene to discuss best practices in education and distance learning
Responding to national education crisis, “Hidden Sparks” unites nearly 100 U.S. teachers for two-week summit.
Aug. 4, 2020