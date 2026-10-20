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Israel Cycling Academy

The nonprofit Israel Cycling Academy is the first Israeli professional cycling team in the world, open to all cyclists, regardless of religion or nationality.
A new bike park inaugurated at Kibbutz Be’eri, which was funded by a donation from philanthropist Sylvan Adams, in partnership with the nonprofit Israel Cycling Academy and Kibbutz Be’eri, Oct. 14, 2026. Photo by Ronen Topelberg.
The Wire
Kibbutz Be’eri inaugurates world-class bike park in cycling boost for the south
“This is a path toward recovery and a future,” said resident Aya Meidan, who survived an ambush by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.
Oct. 19, 2026
Israel Cycling Academy