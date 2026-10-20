Israel Cycling Academy

Israel
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
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Netanyahu: Only way to end Iran threat is to ‘get rid of this regime’
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that the Jewish state is prepared to launch powerful strikes against the Islamic Republic, including its energy infrastructure.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
‘Shocking lack of understanding': Shin Bet chief unaware of Hamas’s intentions, internal report reveals
“The role of the Shin Bet is to gather intelligence and thwart terrorism. It is fair to say that this was a disgraceful failure,” ‘Channel 11’s Ayala Hasson said.
Oct. 18, 2026
David Isaac
World News
Flydubai pilot: ‘I thought about my son, my daughter, I didn’t give up’
The captain who flew Flight FZ1073 from Dubai headed for Tel Aviv discloses more details on the harrowing terrorist attack.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Feature
Former Hamas hostage Moran Stela Yanai: ‘I’m completely victorious’
‘I didn’t leave that place with vengefulness or anger,’ she tells JNS.
Oct. 18, 2026
Amelie Botbol
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
Jewish student files complaint against district in heavily Jewish Maryland county
Among the allegations in the suit against Montgomery County Public Schools is that students told one of the Orthodox student’s friends, “Don’t talk to him. He is a Zionist.”
Oct. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
ISIS-inspired Canadian terrorist, already in jail, sentenced to 50 more years for attack
Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy was serving a 40-year sentence for plotting mass-casualty attacks in New York City when he attacked two correctional officers, leaving one without his right eye.
Oct. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
‘Simple but powerful message,’ JCRC head says of Manhattan street being named for it on its 50th anniversary
Mark Treyger told JNS that the street was named for the JCRC “at a moment when antisemitism too often defines the conversation about Jewish life.”
Oct. 19, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
U.S. News
NYPD hate-crimes unit probes anti-Israel vandalism at Manhattan bank
“A civil terrorist group led by an actual Iranian-regime shill is trying to intimidate New Yorkers and business leaders out of supporting Israel,” said Manhattan Institute fellow Tal Fortgang.
Oct. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
French Jewish leader calls on government to declare emergency
The head of the country’s second-largest community blamed the far-left for widespread rioting, which he and others said featured Palestinian symbols.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Paris synagogue ransacked amid riots
There were no indications at the scene of the 19th Arrondissement incident that it was an antisemitic attack, a leader of French Jews said.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Flydubai pilot: ‘I thought about my son, my daughter, I didn’t give up’
The captain who flew Flight FZ1073 from Dubai headed for Tel Aviv discloses more details on the harrowing terrorist attack.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Macklemore’s ‘Free Palestine’ tour funds group that defended Oct. 7 hostage-taking
Jewish groups urge Live Nation to vet charities funded by the rapper’s independent tour following his removal from Ed Sheeran’s lineup.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Analysis
Yaakov Lappin
Shimon Sherman
Analysis
The battle for Judea and Samaria, the Jewish people’s biblical heartland
“I am proud to lead a tremendous revolution in settlement in Judea and Samaria and to effectively kill the idea of a Palestinian state,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told JNS.
Oct. 13, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
,
David Isaac
,
Josh Hasten
CEO and Jerusalem Bureau Chief
How Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu could change Israel’s electoral map
The U.S. president’s backing may influence more voters than conventional analysis assumes.
Oct. 18, 2026
Alex Traiman
Analysis
Made in Israel:
‘
The laser beam disrupts the missile’s seeker head’
An Elbit representative tells JNS how the company’s C-MUSIC system shields airliners from heat-seeking missiles, as global demand grows
Oct. 8, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Analysis
‘United States looking at all possibilities’ on Iran
Some 3,000 U.S. military personnel are reportedly deployed in Israel as the Pentagon moves carriers and Marines toward the Middle East.
Oct. 14, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Yisrael Medad
Editor-in-Chief
Israel’s foes have more influence on its elections than its friends
Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu, like Clinton, Obama and Biden’s efforts to defeat him, is less important than the role of the Palestinians and Iran in keeping him in office.
October 19, 2026 07:45 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
Senior Contributing Editor
Did you want to globalize the intifada?
The violence sweeping European streets is the bitter fruit of three years of legitimizing Hamas, demonizing Israel and turning the Palestinian cause into a substitute for Western conscience.
October 19, 2026 05:30 PM
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
Growing signs of an impending strike on Iran
Despite a mutual desire to avoid escalation ahead of upcoming elections, something dramatic is unfolding between Washington and Jerusalem.
October 19, 2026 03:30 PM
Amit Segal
Opinion
France’s Jews have a new fear: Can the state still protect them?
Moving quickly between locations, violent groups targeted symbols of the state and stretched security forces thin.
October 19, 2026 02:15 PM
Dov Maimon
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / Jerusalem Minute
Israel faces European sanctions and Iran threats ahead of elections
Oct. 19, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Josh Hasten
JNS TV / Judeacation
Netanyahu warns Palestinian Authority forces could turn weapons on Israeli troops
Oct. 19, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Jillian Michaels on anti-Israel activism, cancel culture and American politics
Oct. 19, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / Straight Up
Ofer Winter’s new party seeks to reshape Israel’s right-wing coalition
Oct. 19, 2026
Daniel Seaman
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Opinion
Same insinuations, same Tucker Carlson
The conservative podcaster used the third anniversary of the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel to indict its victims.
Oct. 16, 2026
Joseph Milstein
Opinion
Sweet home Alabama: An unlikely Jewish story of the Deep South
The state offered economic opportunities that drew immigrants, turning into generations who helped build the state’s businesses, cities and civic institutions.
Oct. 16, 2026
Michael Freund
Opinion
Rabbi Jonathan Sacks and ‘Good Society’
People have agency, communities have agency, governments have agency, companies have agency, and nations have agency.
Oct. 15, 2026
Jeffrey Levine
Opinion
Lessons from Squirrel Hill
Eight years after the Tree of Life shooting, we should not have to be this resilient.
Oct. 16, 2026
Steve Rosenberg
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
In Linden, NJ, some 40 minutes from Midtown Manhattan, growing Chassidic community at odds with local government
“I think they’re much more susceptible to being targeted if a public official wants to target them, if a community wants to target them,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer told JNS.
Oct. 15, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
World News
French Jewish leader calls on government to declare emergency
The head of the country’s second-largest community blamed the far-left for widespread rioting, which he and others said featured Palestinian symbols.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Dublin hotel cancels 70 rooms booked for antisemitism envoys
Former justice minister Alan Shatter said Herbert Park Hotel declined the conference after asking about an IDF connection, and later released delegates’ rooms.
Oct. 15, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Paris synagogue ransacked amid riots
There were no indications at the scene of the 19th Arrondissement incident that it was an antisemitic attack, a leader of French Jews said.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Features
Special Series
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Feature
The unusual immigrant
A 28-year-old Turkish Muslim student who became a vocal defender of Israel after the Oct. 7 attack has been granted asylum in the Jewish state.
Oct. 12, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Feature
‘We’re lucky to be alive, and I’m grateful,’ former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel tells JNS
“Captivity was too hard to handle, and every moment you didn’t know if it was going to get even worse,” she said.
Oct. 11, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
‘My turn has come': Kfar Aza survivors honor Maglan commander who gave his life to save them
Three years after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, the families of Capt. Elay Adany and those he helped rescue remain bound by his final acts of courage.
Oct. 6, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
Groundbreaking Temple Mount seal find to be published
Temple Mount Sifting Project faces a backlog, with tons of debris still awaiting examination.
Oct. 15, 2026
Dave Gordon
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
Antisemitism
Seinfeld tells Chicago heckler he’ll send ticket money to Israel
The Combat Antisemitism Movement condemned the disruption, calling claims that Israel commits genocide and kills children a modern blood libel.
Oct. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Opinion
Israel is not alone: The world has answered the lies about the Jewish people
Remembrance must be more than a ceremony; it must be an act of moral resistance.
Oct. 18, 2026
Mike Evans
Column
The food war is upon us
It’s ludicrous to name an alcoholic beverage to honor a people who are 99% Muslim.
Oct. 16, 2026
Ben Cohen
World News
‘Rise up Adolf': Croatian soccer fans chant about Auschwitz
Israel’s embassy in Zagreb thanked the government for condemning the incident, which preceded a local team’s match against the Dutch Ajax team.
Oct. 16, 2026
Canaan Lidor
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
App
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Republish JNS Content
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Republish JNS Content
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Netanyahu: Only way to end Iran threat is to ‘get rid of this regime’
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that the Jewish state is prepared to launch powerful strikes against the Islamic Republic, including its energy infrastructure.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
‘Shocking lack of understanding': Shin Bet chief unaware of Hamas’s intentions, internal report reveals
“The role of the Shin Bet is to gather intelligence and thwart terrorism. It is fair to say that this was a disgraceful failure,” ‘Channel 11’s Ayala Hasson said.
Oct. 18, 2026
David Isaac
World News
Flydubai pilot: ‘I thought about my son, my daughter, I didn’t give up’
The captain who flew Flight FZ1073 from Dubai headed for Tel Aviv discloses more details on the harrowing terrorist attack.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Feature
Former Hamas hostage Moran Stela Yanai: ‘I’m completely victorious’
‘I didn’t leave that place with vengefulness or anger,’ she tells JNS.
Oct. 18, 2026
Amelie Botbol
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
Jewish student files complaint against district in heavily Jewish Maryland county
Among the allegations in the suit against Montgomery County Public Schools is that students told one of the Orthodox student’s friends, “Don’t talk to him. He is a Zionist.”
Oct. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
ISIS-inspired Canadian terrorist, already in jail, sentenced to 50 more years for attack
Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy was serving a 40-year sentence for plotting mass-casualty attacks in New York City when he attacked two correctional officers, leaving one without his right eye.
Oct. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
‘Simple but powerful message,’ JCRC head says of Manhattan street being named for it on its 50th anniversary
Mark Treyger told JNS that the street was named for the JCRC “at a moment when antisemitism too often defines the conversation about Jewish life.”
Oct. 19, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
U.S. News
NYPD hate-crimes unit probes anti-Israel vandalism at Manhattan bank
“A civil terrorist group led by an actual Iranian-regime shill is trying to intimidate New Yorkers and business leaders out of supporting Israel,” said Manhattan Institute fellow Tal Fortgang.
Oct. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
French Jewish leader calls on government to declare emergency
The head of the country’s second-largest community blamed the far-left for widespread rioting, which he and others said featured Palestinian symbols.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Paris synagogue ransacked amid riots
There were no indications at the scene of the 19th Arrondissement incident that it was an antisemitic attack, a leader of French Jews said.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Flydubai pilot: ‘I thought about my son, my daughter, I didn’t give up’
The captain who flew Flight FZ1073 from Dubai headed for Tel Aviv discloses more details on the harrowing terrorist attack.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Macklemore’s ‘Free Palestine’ tour funds group that defended Oct. 7 hostage-taking
Jewish groups urge Live Nation to vet charities funded by the rapper’s independent tour following his removal from Ed Sheeran’s lineup.
Oct. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Analysis
Yaakov Lappin
Shimon Sherman
Analysis
The battle for Judea and Samaria, the Jewish people’s biblical heartland
“I am proud to lead a tremendous revolution in settlement in Judea and Samaria and to effectively kill the idea of a Palestinian state,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told JNS.
Oct. 13, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
,
David Isaac
,
Josh Hasten
CEO and Jerusalem Bureau Chief
How Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu could change Israel’s electoral map
The U.S. president’s backing may influence more voters than conventional analysis assumes.
Oct. 18, 2026
Alex Traiman
Analysis
Made in Israel:
‘
The laser beam disrupts the missile’s seeker head’
An Elbit representative tells JNS how the company’s C-MUSIC system shields airliners from heat-seeking missiles, as global demand grows
Oct. 8, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Analysis
‘United States looking at all possibilities’ on Iran
Some 3,000 U.S. military personnel are reportedly deployed in Israel as the Pentagon moves carriers and Marines toward the Middle East.
Oct. 14, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Yisrael Medad
Editor-in-Chief
Israel’s foes have more influence on its elections than its friends
Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu, like Clinton, Obama and Biden’s efforts to defeat him, is less important than the role of the Palestinians and Iran in keeping him in office.
October 19, 2026 07:45 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
Senior Contributing Editor
Did you want to globalize the intifada?
The violence sweeping European streets is the bitter fruit of three years of legitimizing Hamas, demonizing Israel and turning the Palestinian cause into a substitute for Western conscience.
October 19, 2026 05:30 PM
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
Growing signs of an impending strike on Iran
Despite a mutual desire to avoid escalation ahead of upcoming elections, something dramatic is unfolding between Washington and Jerusalem.
October 19, 2026 03:30 PM
Amit Segal
Opinion
France’s Jews have a new fear: Can the state still protect them?
Moving quickly between locations, violent groups targeted symbols of the state and stretched security forces thin.
October 19, 2026 02:15 PM
Dov Maimon
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / Jerusalem Minute
Israel faces European sanctions and Iran threats ahead of elections
Oct. 19, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Josh Hasten
JNS TV / Judeacation
Netanyahu warns Palestinian Authority forces could turn weapons on Israeli troops
Oct. 19, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Jillian Michaels on anti-Israel activism, cancel culture and American politics
Oct. 19, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / Straight Up
Ofer Winter’s new party seeks to reshape Israel’s right-wing coalition
Oct. 19, 2026
Daniel Seaman
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Opinion
Same insinuations, same Tucker Carlson
The conservative podcaster used the third anniversary of the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel to indict its victims.
Oct. 16, 2026
Joseph Milstein
Opinion
Sweet home Alabama: An unlikely Jewish story of the Deep South
The state offered economic opportunities that drew immigrants, turning into generations who helped build the state’s businesses, cities and civic institutions.
Oct. 16, 2026
Michael Freund
Opinion
Rabbi Jonathan Sacks and ‘Good Society’
People have agency, communities have agency, governments have agency, companies have agency, and nations have agency.
Oct. 15, 2026
Jeffrey Levine
Opinion
Lessons from Squirrel Hill
Eight years after the Tree of Life shooting, we should not have to be this resilient.
Oct. 16, 2026
Steve Rosenberg
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
In Linden, NJ, some 40 minutes from Midtown Manhattan, growing Chassidic community at odds with local government
“I think they’re much more susceptible to being targeted if a public official wants to target them, if a community wants to target them,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer told JNS.
Oct. 15, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
World News
French Jewish leader calls on government to declare emergency
The head of the country’s second-largest community blamed the far-left for widespread rioting, which he and others said featured Palestinian symbols.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Dublin hotel cancels 70 rooms booked for antisemitism envoys
Former justice minister Alan Shatter said Herbert Park Hotel declined the conference after asking about an IDF connection, and later released delegates’ rooms.
Oct. 15, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Paris synagogue ransacked amid riots
There were no indications at the scene of the 19th Arrondissement incident that it was an antisemitic attack, a leader of French Jews said.
Oct. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Features
Special Series
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Feature
The unusual immigrant
A 28-year-old Turkish Muslim student who became a vocal defender of Israel after the Oct. 7 attack has been granted asylum in the Jewish state.
Oct. 12, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Feature
‘We’re lucky to be alive, and I’m grateful,’ former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel tells JNS
“Captivity was too hard to handle, and every moment you didn’t know if it was going to get even worse,” she said.
Oct. 11, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
‘My turn has come': Kfar Aza survivors honor Maglan commander who gave his life to save them
Three years after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, the families of Capt. Elay Adany and those he helped rescue remain bound by his final acts of courage.
Oct. 6, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
Groundbreaking Temple Mount seal find to be published
Temple Mount Sifting Project faces a backlog, with tons of debris still awaiting examination.
Oct. 15, 2026
Dave Gordon
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
Antisemitism
Seinfeld tells Chicago heckler he’ll send ticket money to Israel
The Combat Antisemitism Movement condemned the disruption, calling claims that Israel commits genocide and kills children a modern blood libel.
Oct. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Opinion
Israel is not alone: The world has answered the lies about the Jewish people
Remembrance must be more than a ceremony; it must be an act of moral resistance.
Oct. 18, 2026
Mike Evans
Column
The food war is upon us
It’s ludicrous to name an alcoholic beverage to honor a people who are 99% Muslim.
Oct. 16, 2026
Ben Cohen
World News
‘Rise up Adolf': Croatian soccer fans chant about Auschwitz
Israel’s embassy in Zagreb thanked the government for condemning the incident, which preceded a local team’s match against the Dutch Ajax team.
Oct. 16, 2026
Canaan Lidor
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
App
Israel
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JNS TV
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The Wire
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Republish JNS Content
App
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Israel Cycling Academy
The nonprofit Israel Cycling Academy is the first Israeli professional cycling team in the world, open to all cyclists, regardless of religion or nationality.
The Wire
Kibbutz Be’eri inaugurates world-class bike park in cycling boost for the south
“This is a path toward recovery and a future,” said resident Aya Meidan, who survived an ambush by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.
Oct. 19, 2026
Israel Cycling Academy