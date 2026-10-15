More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

In Linden, NJ, some 40 minutes from Midtown Manhattan, growing Chassidic community at odds with local government

“I think they’re much more susceptible to being targeted if a public official wants to target them, if a community wants to target them,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer told JNS.

Jonathan D. Salant
A Chassidic man on a ferry viewing the New York City skyline. Credit: Caterina Pellizzer/Pexels.
A Chassidic man on a ferry viewing the New York City skyline. Credit: Caterina Pellizzer/Pexels.
(Oct. 15, 2026 / JNS)

In Linden, N.J., a 40-minute train ride from Midtown Manhattan, the growing Chassidic community finds itself at odds with the city government.

Zoning rules made it harder to build synagogues for worship or construct homes that can house larger families. A permit for a kosher pizza place was revoked. School buses have been ticketed.

“What we’re seeing is a clear targeting of the Orthodox community within Linden by the city,” Shlomo Schorr, director of legislative affairs for Agudath Israel of America’s New Jersey office, told JNS.

These incidents were recounted by Schorr and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), as the congressman asked U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and New Jersey state Attorney General Jennifer Davenport to investigate what’s going on.

Josh Gottheimer
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) speaks during the annual Jerusalem Post conference at Gotham Hall, on Sept. 12, 2022. Credit: Lev Radin/Shutterstock.

“Any attempt to exclude or harass the population, especially by public officials, is unacceptable and will be met by aggressive action,” Gottheimer told JNS.

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead told JNS that he could not comment specifically on Gottheimer’s request.

“While we do not comment on specific ongoing legal matters or formal regulatory inquiries, the city remains committed to upholding all applicable local, state and federal laws and ensuring fair treatment and equal protection for all residents and community members,” Armstead said.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general, Tara Oliver, told JNS that “while we are limited in what we can say in response to inquiries, we take all allegations of discrimination extremely seriously.”

Gottheimer said such actions by city officials have been going on for years as the Chassidic population has grown.

“For more than seven years, the Jewish community in Linden has faced a pattern of discrimination,” Gottheimer said. “There were no significant changes in the city’s zoning for 35 years. The city in the last seven years has had the four major zoning changes that directly impact the community’s religious life and family needs.”

The Chassidim moving into Linden are easy to spot by dress alone, and some of their needs are different. With larger families, they need more bedrooms in their homes and more garbage cans to handle the waste. Before Passover, as they give their homes a good cleaning, they weren’t allowed to bring in dumpsters.

And on Oct. 7, 2025, which fell during the Sukkot holiday as well as the second anniversary of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel, city officials issued more than 34 violations, reportedly getting the addresses from a Yiddish community circular.

“I think they’re more—much more susceptible to being targeted if a public official wants to target them, if a community wants to target them,” Gottheimer told JNS.

He said that Linden officials “appear to be targeting the Jewish community and strongly discouraging them from being welcomed in the community, and it appears discriminatory, based on the face of it.”

Legal Affairs Diaspora Jewry U.S. Politics
Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant has been a Washington correspondent for more than 35 years and has worked for such outlets as Newhouse News Service, the Associated Press, Bloomberg News, NJ Advance Media and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A former president of the National Press Club, he was inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists D.C. chapter’s Journalism Hall of Fame in 2023.
EXPLORE JNS
Julie Menin Brad Hoylman-Sigal Mark Levine
U.S. News
‘Indefensible,’ Jewish leaders say of NYC comptroller opting to abort city’s Israel Bonds investments
The reversal “sends an unfortunate signal at a time of rising antisemitism and sustained efforts to isolate Israel economically,” Evan R. Bernstein, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, told JNS.
October 15, 2026 09:12 AM
Menachem Wecker
Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrives in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Oct. 14, 2026, to attend the seventh Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia summit. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
In Azerbaijan, Herzog urges broader peace despite terror
Cooperation cannot thrive with boycotts, said the Israeli president, who met Bahraini and Chinese foreign ministers on the sidelines of a pan-Asian conference in Azerbaijan.
October 15, 2026 08:45 AM
Canaan Lidor
Miri Bar-Halpern. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
Psychologists seek APA reforms to protect Jewish patients from ‘decolonial therapy’
“People need to be aware, and institutions need to repair,” Miri Bar-Halpern told JNS. “Clinicians are engaging in activism. It’s not about therapy anymore.”
Oct. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mamdani Hochul Levine
U.S. News
NYC comptroller reverses campaign pledge, rules out Israel Bonds
Mark Levine “pledged many times to restore New York City’s investment in Israel Bonds and had it right when he called them ‘a long-term safe and secure investment,’” an Israel Bonds spokesman told JNS.
Oct. 14, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Breaking News
08:47
Herzog, Kazakh counterpart talk bilateral ties in Baku
08:30
Herzog meets with Chinese foreign minister in Azerbaijan
08:21
‘Do not test us:' Netanyahu warns enemies during eastern border visit
08:11
Israel Ports Company proposes inland terminals for India-Europe corridor
07:45
Herzog urges broader ties with Asia, denounces terror and boycotts at Azerbaijan summit
07:07
Death toll in Kiryat Gat Intel factory explosion rises to two
06:34
Voting gets underway at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide
06:13
Slovak president congratulates Israel Chamber of Commerce on 25th anniversary
05:55
Israel Police bust suspected terror cell in Judea and Samaria
05:44
IDF dismantles terror tunnel crossing Gaza’s Yellow Line
05:33
Israel Police ‘prepared for any scenario’ on Election Day
05:12
Police arrest five after car carrying Palestinians breaks through Jerusalem checkpoint
04:58
Israel slams Ireland over hotel cancellations for antisemitism conference
04:36
Witkoff: Hostages’ reunions with families among ‘most meaningful moments of my life’
04:17
Ben-Gvir, eyeing Defense Ministry, vows to rewrite IDF ethics code
03:56
Israeli embassy in US hosts screening of ‘NAZA: The Real Story’
03:34
Netanyahu hails revival of Israel’s ties with Latin America
03:13
CENTCOM denies threatening civilian ships in Iran naval blockade
02:44
Voting opens at Israeli diplomatic missions ahead of Oct. 27 election
02:35
ADL congratulates Germany’s new antisemitism commissioner
02:14
IDF reinforces Judea and Samaria with 98th Division, vows zero tolerance for violence
01:54
Israeli forces arrest five in raids on charities linked to Hamas, PFLP
01:34
IDF kills more than 100 terrorists in northern Gaza operation
01:14
IDF: Suspicious vehicle hits security guard near Ariel, driver flees
00:07
UAE joins international antisemitism forum for first time
21:37
Rubio holds memorial for American victims of Oct. 7 at State Department
18:20
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump admin from penalizing groups aiding International Criminal Court
15:01
US agrees to sell 12 Apache helicopters to Israel
14:43
Colombia to launch ‘major effort’ to combat Jew-hatred, foreign minister says
14:31
Congressional panel sworn in to weigh bringing Philadelphia Jewish museum under Smithsonian umbrella
14:07
Conference of Presidents lauds Colombia for opening Jerusalem embassy
13:56
In since-deleted post, El-Sayed defended ‘friend’ who supported Brotherhood
13:01
US charges 14 in North Korean IT worker scheme targeting more than 70 American companies
12:42
Netanyahu wishes ‘speedy recovery’ to those injured in Kiryat Gat gas explosion
12:25
Saudi national charged with installing covert recording device at OpenAI
12:11
ADL, Gratz College launch program to combat campus antisemitism
10:10
New York City to stop investing pensions in Israel Bonds, comptroller says
10:05
Herzog arrives in Azerbaijan for regional summit
09:30
FM Sa’ar hails ‘historic day’ as Colombia opens embassy in Jerusalem
08:59
Netanyahu: Oct. 7 would have been different ‘if they had woken me’
08:53
Suspected gas explosion sparks fire at factory in Kiryat Gat as Netanyahu visits city
08:19
Israeli student Elazar Yair Wilensky, killed in school hike blast, laid to rest
08:08
Foreign activist faces deportation over shirt showing Netanyahu in sniper crosshairs
07:47
Netanyahu warns Tehran of response ‘it cannot even imagine’ if it attacks
07:27
Katz threatens Hezbollah with territorial losses if it joins Iranian attack
07:06
Two container ships struck in Strait of Hormuz
06:55
Police nab 155 Palestinian infiltrators in northern Jerusalem
06:33
Gaza administration signs reconstruction cooperation agreement with German agency
06:13
Israeli envoy accuses Dutch mayor of double standard over soccer fan ban, protests
05:52
Sappers handle suspected unexploded ordnance near Beit Shemesh
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Tila Falic-Levi: Changing Israel’s government won’t end anti-Israel hatred
October 15, 2026 03:41 AM
Ruthie Blum
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The foreign-policy establishment’s war on Israel finds a target
Jonathan S. Tobin
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel has two years left to act. After that, it will be too late
Amit Segal