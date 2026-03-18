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Steve Rosenberg

Steve Rosenberg

Steve Rosenberg is the principal of the Team GSD and the regional director for NAVI in Philadelphia. He is the author of the book, Make Bold Things Happen: Inspirational Stories From Sports, Business and Life.

Classroom, Chalkboard
Opinion
The battle for the classroom is the battle for the nation
It’s not just what is being taught. It’s who gets to decide and who gets excluded from the process.
Feb. 9, 2026
Steve Rosenberg
Foreboding Faces, Jewish Museum Berlin
Opinion
The sky isn’t falling, but our strategy might be
Nov. 26, 2025
Steve Rosenberg
Tree of Life synagogue
Opinion
Seven years later, the unseen gravity of memory
Oct. 20, 2025
Steve Rosenberg
Chess, Game-Playing Strategy
Opinion
Outwit. Outlast. Outplay. A Jewish playbook for survival
It’s time for a new strategy. One that matches the immediacy and reality of the moment.
Aug. 13, 2025
Steve Rosenberg
New York City Jewish Solidarity March
Opinion
The only thing that matters is Jewish survival
That doesn’t mean we stop caring about other causes. It does mean we stop sacrificing ourselves at the altar of movements that see us as expendable.
Jun. 27, 2025
Steve Rosenberg
Judicial Reform Protests
Opinion
When the enemy is within: From the First Temple to Oct. 7
We had become what our ancestors were in the last days of the Temple: a people so embroiled in internal division that we left ourselves exposed.
May. 2, 2025
Steve Rosenberg
classroom
Opinion
Woke indoctrination is destroying schools, and equity is the Trojan Horse
Do we believe in the power of the individual, or will we submit to a system that sees people only as members of identity groups?
Mar. 12, 2025
Steve Rosenberg
Magen David, Star of David
Opinion
Honoring International Holocaust Remembrance Day amid current challenges
In Jewish tradition, “zachor,” the command to remember, is not passive. It is active, communal and transformative.
Jan. 27, 2025
Steve Rosenberg
King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania During Holiday Season, Christmas
Opinion
Being Jewish at Christmas: Embracing the spirit of the season
In a world that feels divided, the holiday season offers a rare chance for unity.
Dec. 20, 2024
Steve Rosenberg
Holocaust Cattle Car Exhibit
Opinion
Why Holocaust education isn’t enough to combat antisemitism today
We must reframe Jewish history from one of victimhood to one of strength, agency and contributions to global society.
Nov. 26, 2024
Steve Rosenberg
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks following the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 24, 2024. Photo by Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images.
Opinion
The ‘shomer’ who isn’t watching out for the Jewish community
At a time when public outcry is desperately needed to confront antisemitism, Chuck Schumer’s silence and inaction are as disturbing as they are disappointing.
Nov. 14, 2024
Steve Rosenberg
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