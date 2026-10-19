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NYPD hate-crimes unit probes anti-Israel vandalism at Manhattan bank

“A civil terrorist group led by an actual Iranian-regime shill is trying to intimidate New Yorkers and business leaders out of supporting Israel,” said Manhattan Institute fellow Tal Fortgang.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Vandalism at a bank in New York City, Oct. 19, 2026. Credit: Office of New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin.
Vandalism at a Capital One Bank branch in New York City, Oct. 19, 2026. Credit: Office of New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin.
(Oct. 19, 2026 / JNS)

The New York City Police Department’s hate crimes task force is investigating broken windows and spray-painted graffiti at a bank on East 86th Street in Manhattan, an NYPD spokeswoman told JNS.

Officers were called to the Capital One Bank branch at about 7:40 a.m. on Monday and “observed broken glass and red paint with wording on the glass,” the spokeswoman said. “There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident. There are no arrests at this time.”

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, posted a photo on social media of broken windows and the words “Pal Action” (an apparent reference to the group Palestine Action) and “drop Elbit” painted in red on the bank door.

Anti-Israel activists have previously urged the bank to end its partnership with Elbit Systems, an Israeli military equipment and technology company.

“The vandalism and destruction at the Capital One branch on 86th Street is deeply disturbing and unacceptable,” stated Menin, the City Council’s first Jewish speaker. “I have been in contact with the NYPD regarding this incident and have urged an immediate investigation, including whether this is a potential antisemitic hate crime.”

“There is no place for hate, intimidation or violence in New York City,” she said.

Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, stated that the “hateful vandalism” was “disgraceful” and that there needed to be “swift accountability” for what was “intended to instill fear and intimidate Jewish New Yorkers.”

“Those responsible must be held accountable,” he said. “Jewish New Yorkers will not be intimidated into silence. We are not going anywhere. We will stand tall, proudly and unapologetically Jewish.”

He added that it was a “sobering reminder of how much work remains to confront antisemitism and ensure every New Yorker can live without fear.”

Treyger said he was told that “the group reportedly taking responsibility is PAL Action, which is known in Britain for hostile and hateful actions.”

The United Kingdom banned the group and designated it a terrorist organization.

Tal Fortgang, legal policy fellow at the Manhattan Institute, stated that “a civil terrorist group led by an actual Iranian-regime shill is trying to intimidate New Yorkers and business leaders out of supporting Israel.”

“I’m sure it’s a total coincidence they chose a branch down the block from a massive synagogue and Jewish day school,” he wrote. “We can bankrupt the civil terrorist groups and prosecute their leaders. We don’t have to live within a world where politics are conducted through destruction and violence.”

Hate Crimes Anti-Israel Bias
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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