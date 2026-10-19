ISIS-inspired Canadian terrorist, already in jail, sentenced to 50 more years for attack

Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, 28, who was already in jail for plotting ISIS-inspired terror attacks in New York City, was sentenced on Monday to another 50 years behind bars for stabbing two correctional officers, leaving one without his right eye, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The Ontario, Canada, resident must serve the new sentence after completing his other 40-year term, the Justice Department said .

During the Dec. 7, 2020, attack at the federal penitentiary in Allenwood, Pa., he used a piece of a steel desk to stab an officer in the head and face, and he stabbed a second officer in the hand when she intervened.

Officers found a note in his sock that read, “This is a terrorist attack for the Islamic State.”

Bahnasawy pleaded guilty in November 2025 to offenses including assault with intent to commit murder and providing material support to ISIS.

“Today’s sentence will further ensure that Bahnasawy remains in prison, where he can do much less harm, for a very long time,” stated John Eisenberg, assistant U.S. attorney general for national security.

“Although he was behind bars, this convicted terrorist committed a horrific attack on two corrections officers in the name of ISIS, which they fortunately survived,” stated Jarod Brown, assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division.

“Today’s sentencing shows that violent attacks by those who support the evil ideology of ISIS or other foreign terrorist organizations cannot be tolerated by our society,” Brown stated. “Fighting terrorism is a central part of the FBI’s mission to protect the American people, and the FBI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to hold these vicious criminals accountable.”