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Jerusalem College of Technology

The Jerusalem College of Technology–Lev Academic Center has a history of excellence in engineering, electro-optics and defense-related R&D. Approximately half of JCT’s students study engineering, including computer science, electro-optics, electronics and industrial engineering. Other specialties at JCT include business, accounting, and life and health sciences. Students come from Israel and 38 countries around the world. JCT graduates have established numerous high-tech companies and are top engineers in the country’s aerospace and defense industries.
Jerusalem College of Technology Mens Hackathon
The Wire
AI tackles youth therapy, GPS-free navigation in 48-hour student hackathon
Teams worked to pitch solutions addressing challenges in health care, education, fintech, defense and venture capital.
Jan. 7, 2026
Jerusalem College of Technology Trains Women in Electro-Optics Engineering
The Wire
Jerusalem College of Technology expands electro-optics program for women
It comes in response to the growing national demand for skilled professionals in Israel’s defense technology sector.
Nov. 21, 2025
Betsy Marantz, executive director at Friends of Jerusalem College of Technology (FJCT). Credit: FJCT.
The Wire
Betsy Marantz named executive director at Friends of Jerusalem College of Technology
“On my very first day, I saw how urgently JCT’s work matters,” she said, describing her transition to the organization as a “trial by war.”
Nov. 13, 2025
Jerusalem College of Technology
The Wire
Zvi and Betty Ryzman name the ‘beit midrash’ at the Jerusalem College of Technology
Zvi Ryzman’s expertise and passions strongly align with JCT’s institutional character as one of Israel’s most prestigious and unique academic institutions with a focus on science and technology.
May. 8, 2025
Stuart Hershkowitz (left) seen with the Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion and former Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Zev Elkin at an inauguration of a JCT campus dorm.
The Wire
Jerusalem Municipality honors Stuart Hershkowitz for decades of service
Recognized alongside 11 others, his accomplishments include being as chairman of the board of the Jerusalem College of Technology and helping establishing the College’s Tal Campus for Women.
Feb. 12, 2025
Jerusalem College of Technology Hackathon
The Wire
Open-space laser communication system wins top prize at tech hackathon
“I’ve always liked computers and tinkering with things,” said Levi Holtzman of Teaneck, N.J., part of a group of international students who won the prize for best presentation.
Jan. 3, 2025
The Jerusalem College of Technology's 8th annual Great Minds Hackathon. Photo courtesy of JCT.
The Wire
International students shine at Jerusalem College of Technology’s 8th hackathon
JCT attracts students from 40 countries, who choose the college for its unique combination of rigorous academic standards and religious environment.
Aug. 16, 2024
International school students seen on JCT's campus. Photo by Avi Hayun.
The Wire
Jerusalem College of Technology partners with aliyah ministry to offer benefits for student ‘olim’
Qualifying students will be eligible for a wide range of benefits, in addition to full-tuition scholarships.
Aug. 6, 2024
Participants seen at the Jerusalem College of Technology Hack.Her.It hackathon in Jerusalem. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Religious women at JCT develop technology to aid lost travelers, enhance communication for civil defense
The technologies were developed at the Jerusalem College of Technology’s “Hack.Her.It” competition, which empowers religious women to become innovators in the workforce.
Jul. 30, 2024
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