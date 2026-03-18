The Jerusalem College of Technology–Lev Academic Center has a history of excellence in engineering, electro-optics and defense-related R&D. Approximately half of JCT’s students study engineering, including computer science, electro-optics, electronics and industrial engineering. Other specialties at JCT include business, accounting, and life and health sciences. Students come from Israel and 38 countries around the world. JCT graduates have established numerous high-tech companies and are top engineers in the country’s aerospace and defense industries.