The MirYam Institute is the leading international forum for Israel focused discussion, dialogue & debate. Here, Israeli experts, of diverse perspectives, exchange their opinions about the state of Israel, by way of online content and in-person presentations, lectures, debates and events, while eschewing any debate about Israel’s right to exist. It is our assertion that the global discussion about Israel must be informed, steered and led by Israeli voices, even as we provide a forum for non-Israeli contributors and adjuncts who can enrich the conversation by way of their unique perspectives. The MirYam Institute focuses upon the following initiatives: Campus presentations, engagement with international legislators, gold-standard trips to the State of Israel for graduate students, strategic tours to Israel for U.S. military academy cadets and community presentations. Follow our work at Www.MirYamInstitute.Org