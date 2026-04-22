Police investigate anti-Israel graffiti at Catholic school in Canada
Hostile statements were spray-painted along the length of a school building, including: “Israel spit on Christians. They hate the world,” and “Israel kills kids.”
( Apr. 22, 2026 / JNS )
Police in the Peel region of Ontario are investigating the scene at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Secondary School after anti-Israel hate graffiti was discovered on the school building on Tuesday morning.
Various statements were spray-painted along the length of one of the buildings. Statements included: “Israel spit on Christians. They hate the world,” and “Israel kills kids.”
HAPPENING NOW: Peel Police are on scene at St. Aloysius Gonzaga CSS in #ErinMills after anti-Israel hate graffiti was discovered on the school building this morning.— 905HUB (@905hub_) April 21, 2026
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