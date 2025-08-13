Outwit. Outlast. Outplay. A Jewish playbook for survival

( Aug. 13, 2025 / JNS )

The long-running reality show “Survivor” is built on a simple, but ruthless premise: Outwit. Outlast. Outplay. In the end, the one who adapts, strategizes and executes wins. It’s not about who complains the loudest, writes the nicest letters or manages the most polite meetings, it’s about who has the will and the skill to take the prize.

That’s not just a television concept. It’s the formula the Jewish people must embrace right now.

We live during a time when antisemitism is not only resurgent but mainstream at a pace we have not seen in decades. Social-media mobs, radical campus groups, hostile faculty and even Congress members speak of Israel and Jews with open contempt. Worse, we are not facing a few fringe haters; we are facing organized, well-funded, strategically minded adversaries. And too often, our response is timid and outdated.

Legacy Jewish organizations that have become known as the letterhead coalition, with their imposing office buildings and glossy brochures, are not built for this fight. They are slow to act, obsessed with process and all too comfortable playing “respectable” defense, issuing strongly worded letters, holding quiet meetings with elected officials and then calling it a day. That is not outwitting, outlasting or outplaying anyone. That’s playing checkers while the other side is playing chess.

It’s time for a new strategy. One that matches the reality of the moment. One that understands that survival is not a given, it’s earned.

Our enemies are not dumb. They’ve mastered the art of manipulating narratives, infiltrating institutions and reshaping public opinion. If we want to win, then we have to be smarter and play the game better.

That means empowering grassroots Jewish organizations that know how to move fast, adapt to changing conditions and operate where the fight is happening—in schools and city councils, and on the street and social media. These groups don’t have time for endless committee meetings. They’re busy fighting and winning small battles every single day.

It also means building Jewish literacy and pride from the ground up. Jewish day schools should be powerhouses not just of academic excellence but of identity and resilience. Our kids should graduate knowing Jewish and Israeli history, and have the skills to defend both in hostile environments.

The idea that Jews should keep their heads down, avoid confrontation and hope that things blow over is not just naive but dangerous. History has shown us, time and again, that silence is read as weakness, and weakness invites attack.

We need to teach our kids and ourselves to fight back. Not metaphorically. Not in the abstract. We need real-world skills. Self-defense should be as common in Jewish education as reading Torah. Boxing gloves and Krav Maga mats should sit right next to siddurim, prayer books. We should raise a generation of Jews who can defend themselves physically, verbally and intellectually without hesitation.

And “fighting” isn’t limited to the dojo or the debate stage. It means running for office and becoming a school board member. It means running for city council or state representative, so we’re not begging others to protect us; we’re writing the laws and setting the policies ourselves. If we are not in the room, then we will always be on the menu.

The Jewish people have survived for thousands of years not just because we were tough, but because we were strategic in our alliances. But coalition-building today cannot just be a buzzword. It must be smart, intentional and grounded in shared goals, not empty photo ops.

That means aligning with Black, Hispanic, Asian, Christian, Muslim and secular leaders who see the value in Israel’s existence and the danger in rising antisemitism. It also means cutting ties with anyone who refuses to see antisemitism for what it is, no matter how convenient the alliance might once have been.

We don’t need another committee. We don’t need another grant cycle. We need direct funding for the fighters—the grassroots nonprofits, the activist lawyers, the parent networks, the security trainers—who are already doing the work. And we need that funding now, not after a three-year feasibility study.

The donor class must stop demanding “impact reports” on the wrong things. If you can’t measure the number of Jewish kids who are safer today than they were yesterday, or the number of antisemitic events shut down before they could happen, then your money is going to the wrong place.

“Survivor” contestants don’t win by waiting for permission. They don’t win by writing polite letters to the producers. They win by adapting, forming alliances, taking risks and playing to win. The Jewish people need that same mindset now.

This is not the time for handwringing or platitudes. It is the time for courage, for action and for unapologetic Jewish strength. If we don’t do it, no one will do it for us. And if we don’t do it now, the cost will be unbearable.

We have the history. We have the brains. We have the means. What we need is the will.

The game is on. Let’s play to win.

